FNF21 | Week 1 Schedule

Game of the Week: Carencro at Acadiana
Thursday 9/2
Notre Dame at Southside
New Iberia at Breaux Bridge
Iowa at Iota
Highland Baptist at Gueydan
Elton at Vinton
Friday 9/3
Carencro at Acadiana
Opelousas at Teurlings
Cecilia at St. Martinville
Opelousas Catholic at Eunice
Catholic NI at Vermilion Catholic
Northside at Northwest
Lafayette Christian at Westgate
Madison Prep at St. Thomas More
Tioga at Comeaux
Kaplan at North Vermilion
St. Louis at Crowley
Bolton at Beau Chene
Oakdale at St. Edmund
Church Point at Port Barre
Centerville at Delcambre
Loreauville at Erath
Basile at Lake Arthur
Westminster at Jeanerette
Leesville at Jennings
Merryville at Pine Prairie
Welsh at Kinder
Rayne at Avoyelles
Abbeville at St. Mary
North Central at Belaire
King Charter at Franklin
Morgan City at Berwick
Central Private at Central Catholic
Hanson Memorial at St. John
Patterson at West St. Mary
Forfeit
Sacred Heart 2, Ville Platte 0
(The LHSAA ruled that in 2021, any team that can't play a game due to COVID-19 will forfeit the game. As a result, Sacred Heart is the winner. In 2020, games that were unable to take place due to the virus didn't count toward the record.)
OFF
Lafayette
Canceled (Some teams have rescheduled)
Brother Martin at St. Thomas More
Ascension Episcopal at South Lafourche
Highland Baptist at Houma Christian
Gueydan at Thrive Academy
Mamou at Covenant Christian
