FNF21 | Week 1 Schedule

Game of the Week: Carencro at Acadiana

Thursday 9/2

Notre Dame at Southside

New Iberia at Breaux Bridge

Iowa at Iota

Highland Baptist at Gueydan

Elton at Vinton

Friday 9/3

Carencro at Acadiana

Opelousas at Teurlings

Cecilia at St. Martinville

Opelousas Catholic at Eunice

Catholic NI at Vermilion Catholic

Northside at Northwest

Lafayette Christian at Westgate

Madison Prep at St. Thomas More

Tioga at Comeaux

Kaplan at North Vermilion

St. Louis at Crowley

Bolton at Beau Chene

Oakdale at St. Edmund

Church Point at Port Barre

Centerville at Delcambre

Loreauville at Erath

Basile at Lake Arthur

Westminster at Jeanerette

Leesville at Jennings

Merryville at Pine Prairie

Welsh at Kinder

Rayne at Avoyelles

Abbeville at St. Mary

North Central at Belaire

King Charter at Franklin

Morgan City at Berwick

Central Private at Central Catholic

Hanson Memorial at St. John

Patterson at West St. Mary

Forfeit

Sacred Heart 2, Ville Platte 0

(The LHSAA ruled that in 2021, any team that can't play a game due to COVID-19 will forfeit the game. As a result, Sacred Heart is the winner. In 2020, games that were unable to take place due to the virus didn't count toward the record.)

OFF

Lafayette

Canceled (Some teams have rescheduled)

Brother Martin at St. Thomas More

Ascension Episcopal at South Lafourche

Highland Baptist at Houma Christian

Gueydan at Thrive Academy

Mamou at Covenant Christian

