Watch Now
SportsHigh School SportsFriday Night Football

Actions

FNF Week 5 | Plays of the Week

Voting ends at 8 p.m. on Sunday
Diesel Solari.jpg
katc
Diesel Solari.jpg
Diesel Solari.jpg
Posted at 11:48 PM, Sep 29, 2023
and last updated 2023-09-30 00:48:11-04

Voting ends Sunday night at 8.
The winner is named during the KATC News at 10 that night.
Sponsored by The Law Offices of Blaine Barrilleaux

------------------------------------------------------------
Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Download our free app for Apple,Android, Roku and Amazon devices.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Alexa's Daily Flash Briefing

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.