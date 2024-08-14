Acadiana Kickoff Tour 2024: Ville Platte Bulldogs

Ville Platte Bulldogs

2022 Record: 2-8

District: 4-3A

Head Coach: Chris Bland

Note: The Bulldogs will be under new leadership with Chris Bland serving as the Head Coach

The Ville Platt Bulldogs concluded the 2023 season with a disappointing 2-8 record, including a disheartening four-game losing streak. As the 2024 season approaches, the Bulldogs are determined to start on a positive note and bring a renewed sense of confidence and swagger to the field.

Head Coach Chris Bland emphasized the importance of maintaining morale and confidence among the players.

“No matter what happens, we encourage our kids to keep playing,” said Bland. “I felt this team lacked confidence, and we want to bring that back.”

This season, the Bulldogs will benefit from the experience of 13 returning starters. Despite last year’s challenges, the team showcased their potential with two impressive shutout victories, defeating Pine Prairie 64-0 and Mamou 38-0. The last winning season for the Bulldogs was in 2012, and restoring that winning mentality will be crucial for their success this year.

“We felt that we could do great last season,” stated Bulldogs Outside Linebacker Traelyn Doucet. “It just didn’t happen, and it felt like it was our mindset.”

“I doubted myself a lot, said Bulldogs Running back Kendarius Doucet, "I want to stop doing that and play my game.”

