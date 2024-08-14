Acadiana Kickoff Tour 2024: Pine Prairie Panthers

Pine Prairie Panthers

2022 Record: 0-10

District: 4-3A

Head Coach: Lance Myers

Note: The Panthers will be led by first-year Head Coach Lance Myers

The Pine Prairie Panthers, a team that struggled through a winless 2023 season, finished with a 0-10 record. They are approaching the upcoming season with renewed vigor and optimism. The team’s players and coaches believe a positive shift in locker room morale will be a key factor in their anticipated turnaround.

"Last year, everyone was dreading practice and ready to get it over with, said Panthers Linebacker Cade Askey. "This year, I feel like this team will be prepared to play on Fridays."

We will have to give 100 percent on the football field every day," said Panthers Linebacker Riley Fotnetont. "If we do that we can get the result

that we want."

A significant change for the Panthers is the introduction of new head coach Lance Myers. Myers, who brings a fresh perspective and strategy, is confident in his ability to strengthen the team, particularly its defense. Last season, the Panthers' defense conceded a total of 486 points. With a new defensive scheme in place, Myers is hopeful that this aspect of the team will become a strong suit.

"I run the defense, "said Myers. "I’ve been a 3-4 guy since I was at Church Point. I like the looks we can get out of it. We can move guys around and keep the offense guessing." His experience and innovative approach are expected to be crucial in transforming the Panthers' defensive unit.

