Acadiana Kickoff Tour 2024: Catholic-New Iberia Panthers

Catholic-New Iberia Panthers

2023 Record: 8-3

District: 7-2A

Head Coach: Matt Desormeaux

Note: Desormeaux helped lead the Panthers to the playoffs in his first season.

Matt Desormeaux is entering his second season at Catholic of New Iberia.

The New Iberia Panthers are coming off of an 8-3 season under Head Coach Matt Desormeaux. In his first year, he led the Panthers to the playoffs and they lost in the regional round.

This offense has five guys returning to the unit and four new faces on the offensive line. Desormeaux expects the young group to be one of the best groups on the team.

"I think that my offensive line will be a really good crew," said Desormeaux."By the end of the year, they could be one of the strengths on our football team."

The new guys on the line will not prevent the Panthers from making a championship run. The Panthers believe that as long as they continue to build from last season's success, they can be one of the last teams standing.

"This year it feels like everybody wants it more," said Panthers Wide Receiver Jaiden Mitchell."We are putting in the work after practice, doing the little things to get better."

"Last year we were trying to learn it, this year we are trying to perfect it," said the Panthers' Quarterback Luke Landry."We want to build from what we started last season."

