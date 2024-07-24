Acadiana Kickoff Tour 2024: Abbeville Wildcats

Abbeville Wildcats

2023 Record: 9-3

District: 5-3A

Head Coach: Jonathan Zenon

Note: The Wildcats have reached the postseason 4 consecutive seasons

Abbeville finished 9-3 on in the 2023 season and went 4-0 in the district.

The Wildcats ended up falling short in the playoffs against Lutcher in the regional round.

This year they have all their skill players returning but will have some fresh faces on the line.

There will be a familiar at the helm for the Wildcats former LSU Tiger and Jacksonville Jaguar Jonathan Zenon. As he enters his first year he wants to make sure he has well-rounded athletes.

“We are teaching those guys how to be the student of the game first,” said Zenon. “So, we are teaching them how to watch film and how to properly break down the game.”

Even though the Wildcats are coming off a winning season, the aura has changed in the locker room.

“It’s different from last year,” said Wildcats’ Running back Edmar Simon. “it’s like everybody is on one accord, I feel better about this year.”

William Allen will be one of the additions to the team. He transferred from Vermillion Catholic and that caused him to sit out a year. During his time with the Eagles, he played for a championship. Getting back to the dome has been on his mind ever since.

“I still think about that day,” said Allen. “I know what it feels like to be in the moment and I’m working on getting back.”

