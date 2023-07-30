Acadiana Kickoff Tour 2023: Basile Bearcats

Basile Bearcats

2022 Record: 10-2

District: 5-1A

Head Coach: Kevin Bertrand

Note: Bearcats have reached the quarterfinals seven of the last nine years.

Basile football's success can't go unnoticed. Under Kevin Bertrand, the Bearcats have reached the quarterfinals seven times, including last season's 10-2 finish.

There's another hurdle that the program wants to clear—reach the semifinals for the first time since 1996.

“I would love for my teams to be able to experience that,” Bertrand said. “It's difficult and challenging, but it's a heck of a ride. I think that for our team, I just want them to be able to understand how special the playoffs time is. I want them to enjoy every second of it.”

The Bearcats are prowling with 12 starters coming back who led Basile to its first 10-win season in five years.

Four of their five offensive linemen are back as well. That room will be vital to Basile’s run-heavy offense and to protect newly named quarterback Jackson Courville.

Each of them understands that everything flows through them.

“We run the ball,” senior offensive lineman/defensive lineman Wyatt Bertrand said. “That's our offense for the smash-mouth hard runner. It's very important because if we don't do our job, we don't play well.”

“A lot of us understand how each other plays,” senior offensive lineman/defensive lineman Emery Lejeune said. “A lot of people play in their own individual ways, and we have a better understanding of what we're more likely to do. So, it allows us to make quicker changes in the games and be more aggressive on offense.”

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel