Acadiana Kickoff Tour 2022: Mamou

Mamou Demons

2021 Record: 4-6

District: 4-3A

Head Coach: Dwight Collins

Note: Returning 15 total starters

Mamou missed out on the playoffs by one game. The Demons finished 2021 with a 4-6 record for the second time in three years.

Because of that, Dwight Collins wants his players to do their job and not take any moment for granted.

“We have to make sure that every week is going to be important to us,” Collins said. “We have to come out and play each week. The thing that we're focusing on right now is to make sure that they focus and do their job. We have to get better every day.”

“It makes us want to strive harder,” senior wide receiver/cornerback Devin Ardoin said. “We’ve worked hard during the summer to be able to win enough games to make it. We just really need to work hard. We could've won some games that we lost.”

The Demons return 15 starters to their squad.

Because the jobs in the skill positions are being replaced, the anchor of Mamou is in the trenches led by senior Cedrick Richard. This is a group that will protect a new quarterback this year as the Demons are still looking for QB1 in camp.

There are three guys that are up for the job that are all capable of playing where they’re needed.

“They can play other positions on the team,” Collins said. “Trying to decide where they're going to go, it's good for us because we have competition. We're going to see how that works out.”

“I want him to be able to lead the offense as best as he can,” Richard said. “I want him to make sure that we are doing our job, we all get better at a job, and do a good job.”

Now as important as the quarterback position will be, there's also a battle at running back.

One player that the coach will count on is senior Devin Ardoin, who will be all over the field according to Collins.

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel