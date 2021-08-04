Acadiana Kickoff Tour 2021: Crowley

Crowley Gents

2020 record: 0-7

District: 6-3A

Head Coach: Kyron Benoit

Note: Benoit is a CHS alum

This Acadiana Kickoff Tour stop has "comeback story" written all over it.

Nothing went right for the Crowley Gents in 2020 - an 0-7 record, and lots of young guys who had to get immediate "on the job" training. But the youth of last year means the Gents bring back lots of experience.

New coach and Crowley alum Kyron Benoit likes his running backs and loves the team's attitude.

"Not all the teams went 0-7, so maybe they have it in their heads they're going to fly through us," said running back Courtney Allen. "But that's not the case. We've all been working as a team, putting in more work on the field, practicing a lot, coming in and doing extra work."

Running back Jonkeyvan Marks echoed that sentiment, adding, "Just go hard. 100%, no matter what situation you're in. Give it 110%, nonstop. On the field, off the field, in the classroom, in games. Practice, workout, all that."

"Now those younger guys who had to step in, now they were kind of able to actually belong on the field this year," said Benoit. "So they're supposed to be there now, and they understand that. That's the expectation of them being on the field now. So it's no more excuses saying, 'We're young.' It's like, 'It's time now, we gotta go, we gotta get it.'"

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel