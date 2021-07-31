Acadiana Kickoff Tour 2021: Church Point

Church Point Battlin' Bears

2020 Record: 3-6

District: 4-4A

Head Coach: J.C. Arceneaux

Notes: Reached 3A Semifinals in 2020

For Church Point entering this season, the big motivation is going to be to try and build upon last years semi-finals run. But the Bears are well aware that past success does not translate to new success.

"They can't try and live off of last year's success," Church Point head coach J.C. Arceneaux explained. "They have to prepare this year. Prepare each and every week. Try to get themselves in the playoff and they know what it takes to make a run so hopefully they can use the past experience to kind of of build and continue to move the program forward."

"Coach Arceneaux always says at the beginning of the year, it's just the little things that matters," Church Point offensive lineman Camden Maroon said. "Stack the blocks everyday. Learn one new thing everyday. Were trying to stack the blocks this year. We're trying to get to that next level. We're trying to get to the state championship and possibly win."

With some lack of experience on offense, the Bears will be looking to the veteran guys on defense to help carry them early in the season. The Bears did lose all-state nose tackle Tony Gibson from a year ago but still, 9 starters are returning on that side of the ball. Seven of those defenders have been starting since they were sophomores. So there's still plenty of experience on that side of the ball.

"Our defense has been the strength of the team for a while now," Church Point defensive lineman Javen Gibson said. "You know, our D-line, we put in a lot of work, you know. Our linebackers, DBs, we all fall in line. We work hard. Physical. We keep it all top notch."

"You know those guys are really experienced," Arceneaux added. "They do a great job of running to the football. They give us the opportunity to play multiple looks. So defensively is going to be our strong suit, especially early in the year."

Church Point also lost the 2019 district 5-3A defensive MVP in linebacker and quarterback Dylan Stelly. Senior Chandler Guillory will take over as a first year starter at QB.

