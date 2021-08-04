Acadiana Kickoff Tour 2021: Abbeville

Abbeville Wildcats

2020 record: 3-4

District: 6-3A

Head Coach: Roderick Moy

Note: Wildcats come off first playoff appearance in years

Coach Roderick Moy is in his second season at the helm of Abbeville High, and even fighting the stresses of the pandemic, this team has grown up quickly.

There were three wins and a number of close losses, and it's a veteran group with five offensive starters and seven defensive standouts back. By the way, that 'D' should lead the way at least early on.

The buzzwords for the Wildcats are optimism, growth, and coaches and players are learning to trust each other.

"It's just a growing process of knowing we were in every ballgame, a growing process of knowing it's different, it's better and we're on our way to doing something special," said Moy. "No, we didn't get over the hurdle of winning playoff games yet, but I think all of the kids in the program know we're definitely headed in the right direction. And now, it's time to do it."

"I think this year, coaches know us as not just players but as people, and that can help us, and help them and know what we're capable of," added linebacker Jason Alvarez.

"I'm just as comfortable in our non-starters as I am in our 12 starters," guard Hunter Mire said. "We all put in work in practice, we're gonna teach the younger guys that don't practice as much as us, that don't get in, so everybody should be ready."

Moy finished, "And we're coming in ready, way more prepared than we were this time last year, than we could have ever imagined. You tell a kid one thing, but if you're able to show 'em and teach 'em it's a whole lot different."

