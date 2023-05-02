ESA wins first golf title since 2010

CROWLEY – Episcopal of Acadiana made its big first-day lead stand-up with Tuesday’s lowest round in Boys Division IV, and used that to capture the team championship at the Ochsner Health LHSAA State Golf Championship.

The Falcons, who had a 16-stroke advantage after Monday’s first round with a team 304 total, added a 306 on Tuesday over the 6,105-yard par-70 Bayou Bend Country Club course. That 610 total was good enough for an 18-stroke win over two-time defending champion Ouachita Christian, which finished as runner-up at 628 and held off a charge by Quitman in third place at 631.

Logan Heltz of Christ Episcopal turned in his second straight sub-par round on Tuesday, adding a one-under-par 69 to his opening 67. The freshman’s Tuesday round included 15 pars and birdies at the first and 18th holes, including hitting his second shot out of a divot within 10 feet and making the putt on the par-four 18th for a 67-69—136 total.

Heltz, who finished as runner-up last year as an eighth grader, won by a six-stroke margin over Cole Haase of Riverside Academy, who added a 72 to his Monday even-par 70 and finished at 142. Adam Trahan of ESA and Eli Walker of Quitman tied for third, one more stroke back at 143, while Riggs Ryan of ESA and two-time defending individual champion Caden Lester of Ouachita Christian tied for fifth at 146.

Trahan had a one-under 69, tying with Heltz for the low round of the day, and Ryan had a 75 to lead ESA’s team finish, while Tripp Kordisch had a 77 and Patrick Fitzgerald an 85 as ESA’s other counting scores.

