Domingue commits to UL as a walk-on, as basketball signing period opens

Email your signings to sports@katctv.com
Dylan Allred (St. Thomas More) Centenary Soccer
Carter Arceneaux (St. Thomas More) LSU Football**
Bryce Boullion (St. Thomas More) ULM Football**
Josh Billedeaux (St. Thomas More) LSU Football**
D'Marcus Fugett (J.S. Clark) Louisiaina College
Jean-Jacques Hunter (St. Thomas More) Tulane Football**
Joseph Levier III (JS Clark) Wiley College Track & Field
Jaden Shelvin (St. Thomas More) Dallas Baptist Basketball
Derrick Tezeno (North Central) Stephen F. Austin Basketball
Arianna Washington (JS Clark) Oklahoma Wesleyan Basketball
------------------------------------------------------------
Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.
To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.
Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers