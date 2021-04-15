Watch
SportsHigh School Sports

Actions

Domingue commits to UL as a walk-on, as basketball signing period opens

Spring signing roll call
items.[0].image.alt
KATC
STM Spring signing 2021
Posted at 7:38 PM, Apr 14, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-14 23:57:38-04

Email your signings to sports@katctv.com

Dylan Allred (St. Thomas More) Centenary Soccer
Carter Arceneaux (St. Thomas More) LSU Football**
Bryce Boullion (St. Thomas More) ULM Football**
Josh Billedeaux (St. Thomas More) LSU Football**
D'Marcus Fugett (J.S. Clark) Louisiaina College
Jean-Jacques Hunter (St. Thomas More) Tulane Football**
Joseph Levier III (JS Clark) Wiley College Track & Field
Jaden Shelvin (St. Thomas More) Dallas Baptist Basketball
Derrick Tezeno (North Central) Stephen F. Austin Basketball
Arianna Washington (JS Clark) Oklahoma Wesleyan Basketball

------------------------------------------------------------
Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.