Domingue commits to UL as a walk-on, as basketball signing period opens

Dylan Allred (St. Thomas More) Centenary Soccer

Carter Arceneaux (St. Thomas More) LSU Football**

Bryce Boullion (St. Thomas More) ULM Football**

Josh Billedeaux (St. Thomas More) LSU Football**

D'Marcus Fugett (J.S. Clark) Louisiaina College

Jean-Jacques Hunter (St. Thomas More) Tulane Football**

Joseph Levier III (JS Clark) Wiley College Track & Field

Jaden Shelvin (St. Thomas More) Dallas Baptist Basketball

Derrick Tezeno (North Central) Stephen F. Austin Basketball

Arianna Washington (JS Clark) Oklahoma Wesleyan Basketball

