Defending champs STM & LCA remain alive as several area schools punch semifinal tickets

Quarterfinal Round (Games involving Acadiana Area teams only)
- All Semifinal games are Friday, March 5th, unless the score is already listed.
- Higher seeds automatically host in semifinals.
Class 3A
11. St. Martinville 61
3. Sophie B. Wright 58
23. Northwest 43
2. Wossman 82
Class 2A
5. Franklin 64
4. Doyle 57
Class 1A
8. Tensas 34
1. North Central 79
Class B
5. JS Clark 83
4. Doyline 57
6. Fairview 53
3. Hathaway 77
Division II
7. Parkview Baptist 45
2. St. Thomas More 60
Division III
8. Catholic (N.I.) 41
1. Newman 70
6. Lafayette Christian 53
3. Notre Dame 35
Division IV
13. St. Edmund 53
5. Country Day 92
6. Central Catholic 56
3. Calvary Baptist 57
7. Opelousas Catholic 48
2. Riverside Academy 72
Division V
8. Northside Christian 33
1. Jehovah-Jireh 82
6. Claiborne Christian 44
3. Episcopal of Acadiana 63
Regional Round (Games involving Acadiana Area teams only)
Class 5A
11. Northshore 58
6. New Iberia 45
Class 4A
16. Cecilia 57
1. GW Carver 79
9. Westgate 74
8. Lakeshore 76
3. Woodlawn 50
19. Northside 32
Class 3A
16. Jennings 51
1. Madison Prep 79
9. Patterson 29
8. Booker T. Washington 50
12. Crowely 27
5. Bossier 75
11. St. Martinville 55
6. Ville Platte 41
7. S. Beauregard 48
23. Northwest 64
Class 2A
12. West St. Mary 54
5. Franklin 74
Class 1A
16. Sicily Island 25
1. North Central 94
15. Ringgold 59
2. Elton 45
Class B
12. Holdern 55
5. JS Clark 60
14. Choudrant 45
3. Hathaway 67
Division II
15. Loyola 30
2. St. Thomas More 63
13. Teurlings 61
4. E.D. White 31
Division III
9. Catholic . N.I. 39
8. St. Thomas Aquinas 36
14. Cristo Rey 33
3. Notre Dame 66
11. St. Charles 30
6. Lafayette Christian 57
10. Ascension Epis. 67
7. Northlake Christian 70
Division IV
9. Vermilion Catholic 54
8. Hamilton Christian 67
12. Westminster 43
5. Country Day 66
13. St. Edmund - BYE
11. Sacred Heart 49
6. Central Catholic 61
10. Ascension Catholic 54
7. Opelousas Catholic 96
15. Highland Baptist 43
2. Riverside 84
Division V
Quarterfinals
8. Northside Christian
1. Jehovah-Jireh
6. Claiborne Christian 44
3. Episcopal School of Acadiana 63
First Round (Games involving Acadiana Area teams only)
Class 5A
32. Lafayette 52
1. Natchitoches Central 67
17. Southside 52
16. St. Amant 68
30. Comeaux 56
3. Zachary 69
27. Parkway 58
6. New Iberia 66
Class 4A
17. Eunice 53
16. Cecilia 74
24. South Lafourche 55
9. Westgate 68
19. Northside 2
14. Salmen 0 - forfeit
18. Beau Chene 45
15. Booker T Washington 54
31. Rayne 52
2. McMain 75
Class 3A
17. Mansfield 52
16. Jennings 57
24. Frederick Douglass 54
9. Patterson 59
25. Iota 48
8. Booker T. Washington 66
21. Caldwell 45
12. Crowley 50
22. Donaldsonville 53
11. St. Martinville 67
27. Brusly 61
6. Ville Platte 77
23. Northwest 59
10. Marksville 53
Class 2A
32. Welsh 54
1. Rayville 110
19. Delcambre 55
14. East Feliciana 66
28. Varnado
5. Franklin
21. Capitol 65
12. West St. Mary 66
Class 1A
17. Centerville 61
16. Sicily Island 65
1. North Central - Bye
2. Elton - Bye
Class B
5. JS Clark - Bye
3. Hathaway - Bye
21. Midland 33
12. Holden 69
Division II
13. Teurlings
4. E.D. White
15. Loyola Prep
2. St. Thomas More
Division III
`14. Cristo Rey Baton Rouge
3. Notre Dame
9. Catholic N.I.
8. St. Thomas Aquinas
11. St. Charles
6. Lafayette Christian
10. Ascension Episcopal
7. Northlake Christian
Division IV
12. Westminster
5. Country Day
9. Vermilion Catholic
8. Hamilton Christian
13. St. Edmund
4. Southern Lab
11. Sacred Heart
6. Central Catholic
10. Ascension Catholic
7. Opelousas Catholic
15. Highland Baptist
2. Riverside Academy
Division V
9. University Academy of CenLa
8. Northside Christian
3. Episcopal of Acadiana - Bye
