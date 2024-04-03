Craig Green's goals are above and beyond the rim

The dream started for Craig Green when he was in high school. He wanted to be the best guy on and off the court.

After his high school career, he hopes to play on the next level Green's mentor Tim Jordan has a scholarship in his name at Savannah State University and he decided to help Green because he saw a younger version of himself.

"Green feels thinks he can win at everything and I was the same way when I was kid," said Jordan. "The ambition he had to be something in life made it a no-brainer to help him continue his path to college."

After his college career with the Tigers, he decided to coach high

school basketball. Green's success trickled down to Orlando where he coached an AAU team and led them to a title.

In 2020, he lost his job during the pandemic, which caused him to become homeless.

"I was sleeping in my car after I lost my job," said Green."There was a hiring freeze everywhere, so finding anything was tough for me."

He felt everything would be fine if he kept his head above the rim.

"I had a feeling that an opportunity would open up for me soon," said Green."I worked kids out in the park for free during that time, because I

felt that would keep me ready when I get another chance to be a coach again."

A few months later he was hired to coach at Catholic Pointe Compuee and one year later he went on to coach Westminster High School. He has already made an impact with the Crusaders. Winning district coach of the year on the court and being a role model to kids off the court.

