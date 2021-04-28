Cougars win Division II Boys Tennis Title

St. Thomas More Boys Tennis won the Division II championship at the state tournament in Monroe Monday and Tuesday.

The Cougars earned 16 points, beating Neville for the title. Teurlings Catholic finished third.

STM sophomore Mason Landreth beat Tuerlings' Perry Guidry to win the singles title. The Cougars's doubles team of Ben Davis and Carson Powell finished second.

In the Division II girls tournament, North Vermilion's Emma Koch finished second in singles.

The Divisions III and IV tournaments begin Thursday.

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel