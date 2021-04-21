Catholic tops district-rival Gators, as Tigers fall in regional round softball

**Only games involving Acadiana teams listed
*** Have a correction or score? Email sports@katctv.com
CLASS 5A
29. Southside 0
4. Walker 8
30. New Iberia 1
3. Barbe 11
19. Acadiana 3
14. Haughton 4
CLASS 4A
17. South Lafourche 7
16. Cecilia 17
25. Breaux Bridge 2
8. Assumption 15
28. Opelousas 0
5. North Vermilion 10
20. Rayne 2
13. Leesville 8
27. Westgate 18
6. Franklinton 0
26. Eleanor McMain 0
7. Eunice 18
23. Morgan City 1
10. Belle Chasse 16
32. Landry-Walker 0
2. Beau Chene 22
CLASS 3A
17. Church Point 0
16. Caldwell Parish 2
25. Patterson 3
8. South Beauregard 14
21. Jennings 2
12. Iota 10
29. Ville Platte 0
4. Iowa 15
19. Kenner Discovery 3
14. Berwick 13
22. Erath 0
11. Pine Prairie 10
18. West Feliciana 0
15. Mamou 2
31. Lake Charles Prep 0
2. Kaplan 7
CLASS 2A
25. Pickering 2
8. Loreauville 8
21. Delcambre 3
12. French Settlement 5
26. Vinton 0
7. Port Barre 15
23. Welsh 0
10. Lake Arthur 15
CLASS 1A
REGIONAL ROUND
10. Centerville
7. Delta Charter
CLASS B
19. Doyline 0
14. Lacassine 7
DIVISION II
REGIONAL ROUND
9. David Thibodaux
8. Teurlings
15. E.D White
2. St. Thomas More
DIVISION III
REGIONAL ROUND
1. Notre Dame - BYE
9. Ascension Epis.
8. Catholic
10. Episcopal
7. Lafayette Christian
DIVISION IV
REGIONAL ROUND
9. Ouchita Christian
8. Opelousas Catholic
11. St. Edmund
6. Cedar Creek
10. Sacred Heart
7. Central Catholic
15. Highland Baptist
2. Catholic P.C.
DIVISION V
QUARTERFINALS
1. Northside Christian - BYE
