Carencro takes game on from North Vermilion

CLASS 5A
Regional Round (Best of 3)
30. Ouachita Parish 3 (0)
19. New Iberia 4 (1)
CLASS 4A
Regional Round (Best of 3)
9. Breaux Bridge
8. South Lafourche
14. Carencro 3 (1)
3. North Vermilion 1 (0)
11. Rayne 4 (0)
6. Franklinton 6 (1)
15. Eunice 2 (0)
2. North DeSoto 5 (1)
CLASS 3A
Regional Round (Best of 3)
17. Patterson 0 (0)
1. Sterlington 9 (1)
9. Jena 18 (1)
8. Berwick 1 (0)
13. Grant 5 (0)
4. Iota 10 (1)
10. Jennings 1 (0)
7. Brusly 6 (1)
18. Kaplan 0 (0)
3. South Beauregard 29 (1)
CLASS 2A
Regional Round (Best of 3)
12. Port Barre 0 (0)
5. Loreauville 16 (1)
19. Lake Arthur 0 (0)
3. Mangham 10 (1)
CLASS 1A
Regional Round
10. Oberlin
7. Gueydan
CLASS B
Regional Round
18. Lacassine
2. Anacoco
DIVISION II
REGIONAL ROUND (3 Game Series)
12. Lusher 0 (0)
5. Teurlings 9 (1)
10. St. Michael 4 (1)
7. St. Thomas More 3 (0)
DIVISION III
REGIONAL ROUND (3 Game Series)
1. Notre Dame - BYE
11. Episcopal
6. Ascension Episcopal
14. Cristo Rey Baton Rouge 1, 0 (0)
3. Lafayette Christian 20, 20 (2)
10. Catholic N.I. 14 (0)
7. Dunham 16 (1)
DIVISION IV
REGIONAL ROUND (3 Game Series)
9. Covenant Christian
8. Vermilion Catholic
12. St. Edmund 3 (0)
5. Catholic P.C. 4 (1)
14. Highland Baptist 2 (0)
3. Calvary Baptist 4 (1)
11. Central Private 1 (0)
6. Central Catholic 4 (1)
10. Country Day 0 (0)
7. Opelousas Catholic 9 (1)
DIVISION V
QUARTERFINALS
8. ESA
1. Grace Christian
5. Northside Christian
4. Family Community
