Boys semifinals schedule set starting Monday

LAFAYETTE, La. — The state semifinal schedule is set as the state tournament begins Monday with games played in both Lafayette and Lake Charles. Below are the match-ups involving Acadiana teams.
CAJUNDOME, LAFAYETTE
Monday 3/8
Class 3A - 7:30 p.m.
11. St. Martinville
2. Wossman
Tuesday 3/9
Division III - 7:30 p.m.
6. Lafayette Christian
2. Dunham
Wednesday 3/10
Division II - 7:30 p.m.
3. Liberty
2. St. Thomas More
BURTON COLISEUM, LAKE CHARLES
Monday 3/8
Division V - 5 p.m.
3. Episcopal of Acadiana
2. Family Christian
Tuesday 3/9
Class 1A - 12 p.m.
4. Arcadia
1. North Central
Class B - 5 p.m.
3. Hathaway
2. Simsboro
Class B - 7:30 p.m.
5. J.S. Clark
1. Anacoco
Wednesday 3/10
Class 2A - 12 p.m.
5. Franklin
1. Rayville
