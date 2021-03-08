Boys semifinals schedule set starting Monday

LAFAYETTE, La. — The state semifinal schedule is set as the state tournament begins Monday with games played in both Lafayette and Lake Charles. Below are the match-ups involving Acadiana teams.

CAJUNDOME, LAFAYETTE

Monday 3/8

Class 3A - 7:30 p.m.

11. St. Martinville

2. Wossman

Tuesday 3/9

Division III - 7:30 p.m.

6. Lafayette Christian

2. Dunham

Wednesday 3/10

Division II - 7:30 p.m.

3. Liberty

2. St. Thomas More

BURTON COLISEUM, LAKE CHARLES

Monday 3/8

Division V - 5 p.m.

3. Episcopal of Acadiana

2. Family Christian

Tuesday 3/9

Class 1A - 12 p.m.

4. Arcadia

1. North Central

Class B - 5 p.m.

3. Hathaway

2. Simsboro

Class B - 7:30 p.m.

5. J.S. Clark

1. Anacoco

Wednesday 3/10

Class 2A - 12 p.m.

5. Franklin

1. Rayville

