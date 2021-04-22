Watch
SportsHigh School Sports

Actions

Ascension Episcopal holds signing day for student athletes

items.[0].image.alt
KATC
AES Signings.jpg
Posted at 10:41 AM, Apr 22, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-22 11:41:30-04

Thursday, April 22 was signing day for student athletes at Ascension Episcopal School in Youngsville.

The signing event kicked off at 9:30 am at the school with representatives from several colleges and universities in attendance.

Student athletes signing Thursday included:

Anna Katherine Charbonnet - Mississippi College - Soccer
Preston Ocmand - Louisiana College - Baseball
Lily Dore - Rose Hulman Institute of Technology - Soccer
Jude Ardoin - Louisiana Tech - Football
Camile Blanchard - Millsaps College - Soccer
Nicholas Stephens - Louisiana Tech - Powerlifting
Matt Remondet - Tulane - Football

------------------------------------------------------------
Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.