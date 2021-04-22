Ascension Episcopal holds signing day for student athletes

Thursday, April 22 was signing day for student athletes at Ascension Episcopal School in Youngsville.

The signing event kicked off at 9:30 am at the school with representatives from several colleges and universities in attendance.

Student athletes signing Thursday included:

Anna Katherine Charbonnet - Mississippi College - Soccer

Preston Ocmand - Louisiana College - Baseball

Lily Dore - Rose Hulman Institute of Technology - Soccer

Jude Ardoin - Louisiana Tech - Football

Camile Blanchard - Millsaps College - Soccer

Nicholas Stephens - Louisiana Tech - Powerlifting

Matt Remondet - Tulane - Football

