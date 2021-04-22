Ascension Episcopal holds signing day for student athletes

Thursday, April 22 was signing day for student athletes at Ascension Episcopal School in Youngsville.
The signing event kicked off at 9:30 am at the school with representatives from several colleges and universities in attendance.
Student athletes signing Thursday included:
Anna Katherine Charbonnet - Mississippi College - Soccer
Preston Ocmand - Louisiana College - Baseball
Lily Dore - Rose Hulman Institute of Technology - Soccer
Jude Ardoin - Louisiana Tech - Football
Camile Blanchard - Millsaps College - Soccer
Nicholas Stephens - Louisiana Tech - Powerlifting
Matt Remondet - Tulane - Football
