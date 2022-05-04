AES boys golf wins fourth straight state title

NEW IBERIA – Ascension Episcopal posted a two-over-par 290 team score and cruised to its fourth straight Division IV boys title Tuesday at the Ochsner Health LHSAA State Golf Championships.

The Blue Gators won by 23 strokes over runner-up Loyola Prep, after taking a 17-stroke lead after Monday’s first-round over the 6,291-yard par-72 Cane Row Golf Club course.

The individual title chase was a lot closer, with Ascension Episcopal’s Jay Mendell and Episcopal-Baton Rouge’s Boyd Owens tying for top honors at five-under-par 139 at the end of regulation. In the sudden-death playoff at the par-four 18th hole, Owens put his second shot 10 feet from the pin and two-putted for par.

Mendell found a greenside bunker and blasted out to five feet, but missed the putt to give Owens the individual title.

Owens shot a final-round 70 and Mendell a 69 to reach the playoff. Owens had shared the first-round lead with Bryce Sutterfield of Ascension Episcopal and Luke Haskew of University, all with three-under-par 69 scores in the opening round.

Ascension Episcopal, which won titles in 2018, 2019, and 2021, had three of its individuals finish in the top four. Along with Mendell’s runner-up finish, Kale Fontenot finished in third place at one-under 143 and Sutterfield tied for third with Haskew, Miles Merlin of Newman, and Holden Webb of Loyola Prep.

Loyola Prep finished as runner-up in the team chase at 601, thanks to Webb and top-10 finishes by Connor Cassano (148) and Charlie Bell (149). Notre Dame finished third at 635 and University Lab fourth at 636 in the team competition.

