Acadiana upsets Alexandria to advance to 2nd round

**Only games involving Acadiana teams listed
*** Have a correction or score? Email sports@katctv.com
CLASS 5A
17. Southside
16. Haughton
22. Acadiana 6
11. Alexandria 3
CLASS 4A
17. Leesville
16. Rayne
25. Franklinton
8. Cecilia
28. Westgate
5. Eunice
21. Carencro
12. Lakeshore
20. Huntington
13. North Vermilion
22. Breaux Bridge
11. Assumption
27. Morgan City 0
6. Beau Chene 13
CLASS 3A
17. Kenner Discovery
16. Pine Prairie
24. Church Point
9. Albany
20. Jennings
13. Iota
30. Ville Platte
3. Kaplan
22. West Feliciana
11. Berwick
26. Crowley 0
7. Buckeye 10
23. Erath
10. Mamou
CLASS 2A
32. West St. Mary
1. Many
17. Avoyelles
16. Welsh
27. Delcambre
6. Dequincy
18. Red River 1
15. Loreauville 19
31. Lake Arthur
2. Port Barre
CLASS 1A
REGIONAL ROUND
19. West St. John
14. Centerville
18. Gueydan
15. East Iberville
CLASS B
24. Castor
9. Lacassine
DIVISION II
REGIONAL ROUND
9. David Thibodaux
8. Thomas Jefferson
13. Teurlings
4. St. Thomas More
DIVISION III
REGIONAL ROUND
1. Notre Dame - BYE
9. Catholic
8. Episcopal
11. Lafayette Christian
6. Northlake Christian
10. Ascension Episcopal
7. Pope John Paul II
DIVISION IV
REGIONAL ROUND
16. Country Day
1. Opelousas Catholic
9. St. Edmund
8. Catholic P.C.
10. Sacred Heart
7. Central Catholic
DIVISION V
QUARTERFINALS
2. Northside Christian - BYE
------------------------------------------------------------
Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.
To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.
Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers