Acadiana and Beau Chene softball advance to quarterfinals

**Only games involving Acadiana teams listed
CLASS 5A
REGIONAL ROUND
1. Pineville 4
17. Southside 2
6. Central B.R. 0
22. Acadiana 2
CLASS 4A
REGIONAL ROUND
16. Rayne 1
1. North Desoto 16
9. Pearl River 9
8. Cecilia 10
12. Lakeshore 5
5. Eunice 15
13. North Vermilion 6
4. Minden 3
11. Assumption 4
6. Beau Chene 7
CLASS 3A
REGIONAL ROUND
16. Pine Prairie 0
1. Iowa 10
13. Iota 0
6. Grant 1
14. Jena 2
3. Kaplan 4
11. Berwick 0
6. Sterlington 2
10. Mamou 1
7. Buckeye 5
CLASS 2A
REGIONAL ROUND
15. Loreauville 1
2. Port Barre 4
CLASS 1A
REGIONAL ROUND
14. Centerville 0
3. Merryville 19
18. Gueydan 1
2. LaSalle 18
CLASS B
REGIONAL ROUND
9. Lacassine 9
8. Converse 7
DIVISION II
QUARTERFINALS
1. Haynes Academy
9. David Thibodaux
5. Academy of Our Lady
4. St. Thomas More
DIVISION III
QUARTERFINALS
9. Catholic N.I.
1. Notre Dame
11. Lafayette Christian 2
3. Houma Christian 16
DIVISION IV
QUARTERFINALS
8. Catholic P.C.
1. Opelousas Catholic
7. Central Catholic
2. Calvary Baptist
DIVISION V
QUARTERFINALS
7. Family Christian 2
2. Northside Christian 20
Games from 4/15-4/20
CLASS 5A
1ST ROUND
17. Southside 6
16. Haughton 5
22. Acadiana 6
11. Alexandria 3
CLASS 4A
1ST ROUND
17. Leesville 1
16. Rayne 5
25. Franklinton 3
8. Cecilia 11
28. Westgate 2
5. Eunice 11
21. Carencro 0
12. Lakeshore 17
20. Huntington 0
13. North Vermilion 15
22. Breaux Bridge 3
11. Assumption 15
27. Morgan City 0
6. Beau Chene 13
CLASS 3A
1ST ROUND
17. Kenner Discovery 2
16. Pine Prairie 9
24. Church Point 0
9. Albany 5
20. Jennings 0
13. Iota 15
30. Ville Platte 1
3. Kaplan 17
22. West Feliciana 3
11. Berwick 6
26. Crowley 0
7. Buckeye 10
23. Erath 3
10. Mamou 8
CLASS 2A
1ST ROUND
32. West St. Mary 0
1. Many 17
17. Avoyelles Charter 14
16. Welsh 3
27. Delcambre 0
6. Dequincy 6
18. Red River 1
15. Loreauville 19
31. Lake Arthur 0
2. Port Barre 15
CLASS 1A
1ST ROUND
19. West St. John 25
14. Centerville 35
18. Gueydan 20
15. East Iberville 4
CLASS B
1ST ROUND
24. Castor 7
9. Lacassine 11
DIVISION II
REGIONAL ROUND
9. David Thibodaux 10
8. Thomas Jefferson 7
13. Teurlings 0
4. St. Thomas More 10
DIVISION III
REGIONAL ROUND
1. Notre Dame - BYE
9. Catholic N.I. 17
8. Episcopal 0
11. Lafayette Christian 6
6. Northlake Christian 3
10. Ascension Episcopal 2
7. Pope John Paul II 12
DIVISION IV
REGIONAL ROUND
16. Country Day 0
1. Opelousas Catholic 7
9. St. Edmund 0
8. Catholic P.C. 4
10. Sacred Heart 2
7. Central Catholic 10
DIVISION V
REGIONAL ROUND
2. Northside Christian - BYE
