Acadiana and Beau Chene softball advance to quarterfinals

High school softball playoffs scores and highlights
Acadiana and Beau Chene softball punch tickets to quarterfinals
Posted at 12:21 AM, Apr 22, 2022
**Only games involving Acadiana teams listed
*** Have a correction or score? Email sports@katctv.com

CLASS 5A
REGIONAL ROUND

1. Pineville 4
17. Southside 2

6. Central B.R. 0
22. Acadiana 2

CLASS 4A
REGIONAL ROUND

16. Rayne 1
1. North Desoto 16

9. Pearl River 9
8. Cecilia 10

12. Lakeshore 5
5. Eunice 15

13. North Vermilion 6
4. Minden 3

11. Assumption 4
6. Beau Chene 7

CLASS 3A
REGIONAL ROUND

16. Pine Prairie 0
1. Iowa 10

13. Iota 0
6. Grant 1

14. Jena 2
3. Kaplan 4

11. Berwick 0
6. Sterlington 2

10. Mamou 1
7. Buckeye 5

CLASS 2A
REGIONAL ROUND

15. Loreauville 1
2. Port Barre 4

CLASS 1A
REGIONAL ROUND

14. Centerville 0
3. Merryville 19

18. Gueydan 1
2. LaSalle 18

CLASS B
REGIONAL ROUND

9. Lacassine 9
8. Converse 7

DIVISION II
QUARTERFINALS

1. Haynes Academy
9. David Thibodaux

5. Academy of Our Lady
4. St. Thomas More

DIVISION III
QUARTERFINALS

9. Catholic N.I.
1. Notre Dame

11. Lafayette Christian 2
3. Houma Christian 16

DIVISION IV
QUARTERFINALS

8. Catholic P.C.
1. Opelousas Catholic

7. Central Catholic
2. Calvary Baptist

DIVISION V
QUARTERFINALS

7. Family Christian 2
2. Northside Christian 20

Games from 4/15-4/20

CLASS 5A
1ST ROUND

17. Southside 6
16. Haughton 5

22. Acadiana 6
11. Alexandria 3

CLASS 4A
1ST ROUND

17. Leesville 1
16. Rayne 5

25. Franklinton 3
8. Cecilia 11

28. Westgate 2
5. Eunice 11

21. Carencro 0
12. Lakeshore 17

20. Huntington 0
13. North Vermilion 15

22. Breaux Bridge 3
11. Assumption 15

27. Morgan City 0
6. Beau Chene 13

CLASS 3A
1ST ROUND

17. Kenner Discovery 2
16. Pine Prairie 9

24. Church Point 0
9. Albany 5

20. Jennings 0
13. Iota 15

30. Ville Platte 1
3. Kaplan 17

22. West Feliciana 3
11. Berwick 6

26. Crowley 0
7. Buckeye 10

23. Erath 3
10. Mamou 8

CLASS 2A
1ST ROUND

32. West St. Mary 0
1. Many 17

17. Avoyelles Charter 14
16. Welsh 3

27. Delcambre 0
6. Dequincy 6

18. Red River 1
15. Loreauville 19

31. Lake Arthur 0
2. Port Barre 15

CLASS 1A
1ST ROUND
19. West St. John 25
14. Centerville 35

18. Gueydan 20
15. East Iberville 4

CLASS B
1ST ROUND
24. Castor 7
9. Lacassine 11

DIVISION II
REGIONAL ROUND
9. David Thibodaux 10
8. Thomas Jefferson 7

13. Teurlings 0
4. St. Thomas More 10

DIVISION III
REGIONAL ROUND
1. Notre Dame - BYE

9. Catholic N.I. 17
8. Episcopal 0

11. Lafayette Christian 6
6. Northlake Christian 3

10. Ascension Episcopal 2
7. Pope John Paul II 12

DIVISION IV
REGIONAL ROUND
16. Country Day 0
1. Opelousas Catholic 7

9. St. Edmund 0
8. Catholic P.C. 4

10. Sacred Heart 2
7. Central Catholic 10

DIVISION V
REGIONAL ROUND
2. Northside Christian - BYE

