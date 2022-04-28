30 Acadiana Area Teams Still Alive in Regional Round

**Only games involving Acadiana teams listed
*** Have a correction or score? Email sports@katctv.com
CLASS 5A
20. Denham Springs 1
13. Acadiana 4
27. Southside 0
6. Haughton 3
26. Lafayette 3
7. Sam Houston 4
18. Comeaux 7
15. Walker 5
CLASS 4A
32. Westgate 0
1. North Vermilion 20
17. Eunice 3
16. DeRidder 1
24. Franklin Parish 3
9. Rayne 7
21. Salmen 1
12. Breaux Bridge 5
20. Cecilia 7
13. Belle Chase 6
26. Beau Chene 2
7. Lakeshore 11
23. Warren Easton 5
10. Carencro 3
CLASS 3A
32. Northwest 0
1. Berwick 14
21. Ville Platte 0
12. Westlake 10
29. St. Martinville 3
4. Sterlington 13
19. Crowley 2
14. Kaplan 12
22. Mamou 7
11. Jennings 5
26. Booker T. Washington - New Orleans 2
7. Erath 9
18. Church Point 4
15. Pine Prairie 2
31. Mansfield 0
2. Iota 14
CLASS 2A
17. Port Barre 3
16. Pine 4
25. Delcambre 0
8. Mangham 10
27. Lake Arthur 0
6. Loreauville 10
CLASS 1A
6. Gueydan - BYE
17. Block 1
16. Centerville 13
DIVISION II
REGIONAL ROUND
16. David Thibodaux
1. Teurlings
12. Lusher Charter
5. St. Thomas More
DIVISION III
REGIONAL ROUND
9. Holy Savior Menard
8. Lafayette Christian
12. Catholic - New Iberia
5. Episcopal
14. Cristo Rey - Baton Rouge
3. Notre Dame
11. Northlake Christian
6. Ascension Episcopal
DIVISION IV
REGIONAL ROUND
16. Central Catholic
1. Opelousas Catholic
12. St. Edmund
5. Calvary Baptist
11. Ascension Christian
6. Sacred Heart
10. Vermilion Catholic
7. St. Frederick
DIVISION V
QUARTERFINALS ROUND
5. Northside Christian
4. Family Christian
7. Episcopal of Acadiana
2. Grace Christian
------------------------------------------------------------
Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.
To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.
Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers