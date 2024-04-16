2024 LHSAA baseball playoffs begin across Acadiana

**Only games involving Acadiana teams listed
FIRST ROUND
Non-Select Schools
DIVISION I - Best of 3 Series
DIVISION II - Best of 3 Series
16. Plaquemine
17. Jennings
9. North Desoto
24. Kaplan
8. Rayne - Bye
5. Eunice - Bye
4. Erath - Bye
14. Minden
19. Beau Chene
6. North Vermilion - Bye
2. Iota - Bye
DIVISION III - Best of 3 Series
9. Loreauville
24. North Webster
13. Pine Prairie
20. Church Point
15. Pine
18. Port Barre
DIVISION IV
13. Merryville
20. Delcambre
7. Welsh - Bye
Select Schools
DIVISION I - Best of 3 Series
12. Acadiana - Bye
14. Carencro
17. Liberty
DIVISION II - Best of 3 Series
5. St. Thomas More - Bye
7. Lafayette Christian - Bye
15. David Thibodaux
18. Tara
2. Teurlings Catholic
DIVISION III - Best of 3 Series
16. Metairie Country Day
17. Ascension Episcopal
7. Catholic New Iberia - Bye
10. Notre Dame - Bye
DIVISION IV
1. Opelousas Catholic - Bye
4. Vermilion Catholic - Bye
13. St. Edmund
20. Riverside Academy
14. St. Mary's
19. Ascension Catholic
7. Sacred Heart - Bye
17. St. Edmund
16. St. Mary's
DIVISION V
REGIONAL ROUND
8. Oak Hill
9. Episcopal of Acadiana
7. Downsville
10. Northside Christian
