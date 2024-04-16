2024 LHSAA baseball playoffs begin across Acadiana

**Only games involving Acadiana teams listed

*** Have a correction or score? Email sports@katctv.com

FIRST ROUND

Non-Select Schools

DIVISION I - Best of 3 Series

DIVISION II - Best of 3 Series

16. Plaquemine

17. Jennings

9. North Desoto

24. Kaplan

8. Rayne - Bye

5. Eunice - Bye

4. Erath - Bye

14. Minden

19. Beau Chene

6. North Vermilion - Bye

2. Iota - Bye

DIVISION III - Best of 3 Series

9. Loreauville

24. North Webster

13. Pine Prairie

20. Church Point

15. Pine

18. Port Barre

DIVISION IV

13. Merryville

20. Delcambre

7. Welsh - Bye

Select Schools

DIVISION I - Best of 3 Series

12. Acadiana - Bye

14. Carencro

17. Liberty

DIVISION II - Best of 3 Series

5. St. Thomas More - Bye

7. Lafayette Christian - Bye

15. David Thibodaux

18. Tara

2. Teurlings Catholic

DIVISION III - Best of 3 Series

16. Metairie Country Day

17. Ascension Episcopal

7. Catholic New Iberia - Bye

10. Notre Dame - Bye

DIVISION IV

1. Opelousas Catholic - Bye

4. Vermilion Catholic - Bye

13. St. Edmund

20. Riverside Academy

14. St. Mary's

19. Ascension Catholic

7. Sacred Heart - Bye

17. St. Edmund

16. St. Mary's

DIVISION V

REGIONAL ROUND

8. Oak Hill

9. Episcopal of Acadiana

7. Downsville

10. Northside Christian

