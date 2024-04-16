Watch Now
2024 LHSAA baseball playoffs begin across Acadiana

Opelousas Catholic is the lone one-seed in the area
Posted at 5:57 PM, Apr 16, 2024
**Only games involving Acadiana teams listed
*** Have a correction or score? Email sports@katctv.com

FIRST ROUND

Non-Select Schools
DIVISION I - Best of 3 Series

DIVISION II - Best of 3 Series
16. Plaquemine
17. Jennings

9. North Desoto
24. Kaplan

8. Rayne - Bye

5. Eunice - Bye

4. Erath - Bye

14. Minden
19. Beau Chene

6. North Vermilion - Bye

2. Iota - Bye

DIVISION III - Best of 3 Series

9. Loreauville
24. North Webster

13. Pine Prairie
20. Church Point

15. Pine
18. Port Barre

DIVISION IV
13. Merryville
20. Delcambre

7. Welsh - Bye

Select Schools
DIVISION I - Best of 3 Series

12. Acadiana - Bye

14. Carencro
17. Liberty

DIVISION II - Best of 3 Series

5. St. Thomas More - Bye

7. Lafayette Christian - Bye

15. David Thibodaux
18. Tara

2. Teurlings Catholic

DIVISION III - Best of 3 Series

16. Metairie Country Day
17. Ascension Episcopal

7. Catholic New Iberia - Bye

10. Notre Dame - Bye

DIVISION IV

1. Opelousas Catholic - Bye

4. Vermilion Catholic - Bye

13. St. Edmund
20. Riverside Academy

14. St. Mary's
19. Ascension Catholic

7. Sacred Heart - Bye

17. St. Edmund
16. St. Mary's

DIVISION V
REGIONAL ROUND

8. Oak Hill
9. Episcopal of Acadiana

7. Downsville
10. Northside Christian

