2023 LHSAA baseball playoffs begin across Acadiana

**Only games involving Acadiana teams listed

FIRST ROUND

Non-Select Schools

DIVISION I - Best of 3 Series

6. Southside - Bye

DIVISION II - Best of 3 Series

24. Jennings 0

9. Iota 14

(Iota leads series 1-0)

21. Plaquemine 11

12. Breaux Bridge 7

(Plaquemine leads series 1-0)

3. Eunice - Bye

19. Franklinton 8

14. Rayne 3

(Franklinton leads series 1-0)

22. Belle Chasse 2

11. Erath 14

(Erath leads series 1-0)

23. Morgan City 6 1

10. Grant 7 20

(Grant wins series 2-0)

18. Albany 5

15. Kaplan 10

(Kaplan leads series 1-0)

2. North Vermilion - BYE

DIVISION III - Best of 3 Series

24. Church Point 5

9. Westlake 11

(Westlake leads series 1-0)

5. Berwick - BYE

21. Patterson 1

12. Port Barre 9

(Port Barre leads series 1-0)

22. Port Allen 0 3

11. Pine Prairie 15 22

(Pine Prairie wins series 2-0)

7. Loreauville - BYE

DIVISION IV

17. Lake Arthur 3

16. French Settlement 7

20. Centerville 12

13. East Iberville 9

22. Oberlin 4

11. Welsh 7

7. Delcambre - BYE

18. Pickering 4

15. Gueydan 9

Select Schools

DIVISION I - Best of 3 Series

17. Lafayette 10

16. Woodlawn B.R. 0

(Lafayette leads series 1-0)

11. Acadiana - BYE

18. Riverdale 0

15. Carencro 13

(Carencro leads series 1-0)

DIVISION II - Best of 3 Series

17. David Thibodaux

16. Fredrick Douglass

9. Lafayette Christian - BYE

4. Teurlings - BYE

3. St. Thomas More - BYE

DIVISION III - Best of 3 Series

12. Catholic - New Iberia - BYE

3. Notre Dame - BYE

10. Ascension Episcopal - BYE

DIVISION IV

17. St. Edmund 0

16. St. Mary's 10

12. Central Catholic - BYE

4. Opelousas Catholic - BYE

19. Delhi Charter 1

14. Vermilion Catholic 8

6. Sacred Heart - BYE

18. Hanson Memorial

15. St. John

DIVISION V

REGIONAL ROUND

9. Episcopal of Acadiana

8. Northside Christian

