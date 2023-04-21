2023 LHSAA baseball playoffs begin across Acadiana

**Only games involving Acadiana teams listed
FIRST ROUND
Non-Select Schools
DIVISION I - Best of 3 Series
6. Southside - Bye
DIVISION II - Best of 3 Series
24. Jennings 0
9. Iota 14
(Iota leads series 1-0)
21. Plaquemine 11
12. Breaux Bridge 7
(Plaquemine leads series 1-0)
3. Eunice - Bye
19. Franklinton 8
14. Rayne 3
(Franklinton leads series 1-0)
22. Belle Chasse 2
11. Erath 14
(Erath leads series 1-0)
23. Morgan City 6 1
10. Grant 7 20
(Grant wins series 2-0)
18. Albany 5
15. Kaplan 10
(Kaplan leads series 1-0)
2. North Vermilion - BYE
DIVISION III - Best of 3 Series
24. Church Point 5
9. Westlake 11
(Westlake leads series 1-0)
5. Berwick - BYE
21. Patterson 1
12. Port Barre 9
(Port Barre leads series 1-0)
22. Port Allen 0 3
11. Pine Prairie 15 22
(Pine Prairie wins series 2-0)
7. Loreauville - BYE
DIVISION IV
17. Lake Arthur 3
16. French Settlement 7
20. Centerville 12
13. East Iberville 9
22. Oberlin 4
11. Welsh 7
7. Delcambre - BYE
18. Pickering 4
15. Gueydan 9
Select Schools
DIVISION I - Best of 3 Series
17. Lafayette 10
16. Woodlawn B.R. 0
(Lafayette leads series 1-0)
11. Acadiana - BYE
18. Riverdale 0
15. Carencro 13
(Carencro leads series 1-0)
DIVISION II - Best of 3 Series
17. David Thibodaux
16. Fredrick Douglass
9. Lafayette Christian - BYE
4. Teurlings - BYE
3. St. Thomas More - BYE
DIVISION III - Best of 3 Series
12. Catholic - New Iberia - BYE
3. Notre Dame - BYE
10. Ascension Episcopal - BYE
DIVISION IV
17. St. Edmund 0
16. St. Mary's 10
12. Central Catholic - BYE
4. Opelousas Catholic - BYE
19. Delhi Charter 1
14. Vermilion Catholic 8
6. Sacred Heart - BYE
18. Hanson Memorial
15. St. John
DIVISION V
REGIONAL ROUND
9. Episcopal of Acadiana
8. Northside Christian
