2023 LHSAA baseball playoffs begin across Acadiana

2-seed North Vermilion is the highest ranked team in the area.
Franklinton takes down Rayne 8-3 in Game 1
Rayne BSB.jpg
Posted at 12:45 AM, Apr 21, 2023
and last updated 2023-04-21 01:47:52-04

**Only games involving Acadiana teams listed
*** Have a correction or score? Email sports@katctv.com

FIRST ROUND

Non-Select Schools
DIVISION I - Best of 3 Series

6. Southside - Bye

DIVISION II - Best of 3 Series
24. Jennings 0
9. Iota 14
(Iota leads series 1-0)

21. Plaquemine 11
12. Breaux Bridge 7
(Plaquemine leads series 1-0)

3. Eunice - Bye

19. Franklinton 8
14. Rayne 3
(Franklinton leads series 1-0)

22. Belle Chasse 2
11. Erath 14
(Erath leads series 1-0)

23. Morgan City 6 1
10. Grant 7 20
(Grant wins series 2-0)

18. Albany 5
15. Kaplan 10
(Kaplan leads series 1-0)

2. North Vermilion - BYE

DIVISION III - Best of 3 Series

24. Church Point 5
9. Westlake 11
(Westlake leads series 1-0)

5. Berwick - BYE

21. Patterson 1
12. Port Barre 9
(Port Barre leads series 1-0)

22. Port Allen 0 3
11. Pine Prairie 15 22
(Pine Prairie wins series 2-0)

7. Loreauville - BYE

DIVISION IV
17. Lake Arthur 3
16. French Settlement 7

20. Centerville 12
13. East Iberville 9

22. Oberlin 4
11. Welsh 7

7. Delcambre - BYE

18. Pickering 4
15. Gueydan 9

Select Schools
DIVISION I - Best of 3 Series

17. Lafayette 10
16. Woodlawn B.R. 0
(Lafayette leads series 1-0)

11. Acadiana - BYE

18. Riverdale 0
15. Carencro 13
(Carencro leads series 1-0)

DIVISION II - Best of 3 Series

17. David Thibodaux
16. Fredrick Douglass

9. Lafayette Christian - BYE

4. Teurlings - BYE

3. St. Thomas More - BYE

DIVISION III - Best of 3 Series

12. Catholic - New Iberia - BYE

3. Notre Dame - BYE

10. Ascension Episcopal - BYE

DIVISION IV

17. St. Edmund 0
16. St. Mary's 10

12. Central Catholic - BYE

4. Opelousas Catholic - BYE

19. Delhi Charter 1
14. Vermilion Catholic 8

6. Sacred Heart - BYE

18. Hanson Memorial
15. St. John

DIVISION V
REGIONAL ROUND

9. Episcopal of Acadiana
8. Northside Christian

------------------------------------------------------------
