2022 LHSAA softball brackets released

Notre Dame, Opelousas Catholic earn top seeds
KATC
Posted at 9:01 PM, Apr 14, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-14 22:01:55-04

**Only games involving Acadiana teams listed
*** Have a correction or score? Email sports@katctv.com

CLASS 5A
17. Southside
16. Haughton

22. Acadiana
11. Alexandria

CLASS 4A
17. Leesville
16. Rayne

25. Franklinton
8. Cecilia

28. Westgate
5. Eunice

21. Carencro
12. Lakeshore

20. Huntington
13. North Vermilion

22. Breaux Bridge
11. Assumption

27. Morgan City
6. Beau Chene

CLASS 3A
17. Kenner Discovery
16. Pine Prairie

24. Church Point
9. Albany

20. Jennings
13. Iota

30. Ville Platte
3. Kaplan

22. West Feliciana
11. Berwick

26. Crowley
7. Buckeye

23. Erath
10. Mamou

CLASS 2A
32. West St. Mary
1. Many

17. Avoyelles
16. Welsh

27. Delcambre
6. Dequincy

18. Red River
15. Loreauville

31. Lake Arthur
2. Port Barre

CLASS 1A
REGIONAL ROUND
19. West St. John
14. Centerville

18. Gueydan
15. East Iberville

CLASS B
24. Castor
9. Lacassine

DIVISION II
REGIONAL ROUND
9. David Thibodaux
8. Thomas Jefferson

13. Teurlings
4. St. Thomas More

DIVISION III
REGIONAL ROUND
1. Notre Dame - BYE

9. Catholic
8. Episcopal

11. Lafayette Christian
6. Northlake Christian

10. Ascension Episcopal
7. Pope John Paul II

DIVISION IV
REGIONAL ROUND
16. Country Day
1. Opelousas Catholic

9. St. Edmund
8. Catholic P.C.

10. Sacred Heart
7. Central Catholic

DIVISION V
QUARTERFINALS
2. Northside Christian - BYE

