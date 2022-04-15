2022 LHSAA softball brackets released

**Only games involving Acadiana teams listed

*** Have a correction or score? Email sports@katctv.com

CLASS 5A

17. Southside

16. Haughton

22. Acadiana

11. Alexandria

CLASS 4A

17. Leesville

16. Rayne

25. Franklinton

8. Cecilia

28. Westgate

5. Eunice

21. Carencro

12. Lakeshore

20. Huntington

13. North Vermilion

22. Breaux Bridge

11. Assumption

27. Morgan City

6. Beau Chene

CLASS 3A

17. Kenner Discovery

16. Pine Prairie

24. Church Point

9. Albany

20. Jennings

13. Iota

30. Ville Platte

3. Kaplan

22. West Feliciana

11. Berwick

26. Crowley

7. Buckeye

23. Erath

10. Mamou

CLASS 2A

32. West St. Mary

1. Many

17. Avoyelles

16. Welsh

27. Delcambre

6. Dequincy

18. Red River

15. Loreauville

31. Lake Arthur

2. Port Barre

CLASS 1A

REGIONAL ROUND

19. West St. John

14. Centerville

18. Gueydan

15. East Iberville

CLASS B

24. Castor

9. Lacassine

DIVISION II

REGIONAL ROUND

9. David Thibodaux

8. Thomas Jefferson

13. Teurlings

4. St. Thomas More

DIVISION III

REGIONAL ROUND

1. Notre Dame - BYE

9. Catholic

8. Episcopal

11. Lafayette Christian

6. Northlake Christian

10. Ascension Episcopal

7. Pope John Paul II

DIVISION IV

REGIONAL ROUND

16. Country Day

1. Opelousas Catholic

9. St. Edmund

8. Catholic P.C.

10. Sacred Heart

7. Central Catholic

DIVISION V

QUARTERFINALS

2. Northside Christian - BYE

