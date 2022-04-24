2022 LHSAA baseball brackets released

**Only games involving Acadiana teams listed

CLASS 5A

20. Denham Springs

13. Acadiana

27. Southside

6. Haughton

26. Lafayette

7. Sam Houston

18. Comeaux

15. Walker

CLASS 4A

32. Westgate

1. North Vermilion

17. Eunice

16. DeRidder

24. Franklin Parish

9. Rayne

21. Salmen

12. Breaux Bridge

20. Cecilia

13. Belle Chase

26. Beau Chene

7. Lakeshore

23. Warren Easton

10. Carencro

CLASS 3A

32. Northwest

1. Berwick

21. Ville Platte

12. Westlake

29. St. Martinville

4. Sterlington

19. Crowley

14. Kaplan

22. Mamou

11. Jennings

26. Booker T. Washington - New Orleans

7. Erath

18. Church Point

15. Pine Prairie

31. Mansfield

2. Iota

CLASS 2A

17. Port Barre

16. Pine

25. Delcambre

8. Mangham

27. Lake Arthur

6. Loreauville

CLASS 1A

6. Gueydan - BYE

17. Block

16. Centerville

DIVISION II

REGIONAL ROUND

16. David Thibodaux

1. Teurlings

12. Lusher Charter

5. St. Thomas More

DIVISION III

REGIONAL ROUND

9. Holy Savior Menard

8. Lafayette Christian

12. Catholic - New Iberia

5. Episcopal

14. Cristo Rey - Baton Rouge

3. Notre Dame

11. Northlake Christian

6. Ascension Episcopal

DIVISION IV

REGIONAL ROUND

16. Central Catholic

1. Opelousas Catholic

12. St. Edmund

5. Calvary Baptist

11. Ascension Christian

6. Sacred Heart

10. Vermilion Catholic

7. St. Frederick

DIVISION V

QUARTERFINALS ROUND

5. Northside Christian

4. Family Christian

7. Episcopal of Acadiana

2. Grace Christian

