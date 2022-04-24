Watch
SportsHigh School Sports

Actions

2022 LHSAA baseball brackets released

North Vermilion, Teurlings earn top seeds
North Vermilion Baseball 2021
KATC
North Vermilion Baseball 2021
Posted at 1:55 PM, Apr 24, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-24 14:55:55-04

**Only games involving Acadiana teams listed
*** Have a correction or score? Email sports@katctv.com

CLASS 5A
20. Denham Springs
13. Acadiana

27. Southside
6. Haughton

26. Lafayette
7. Sam Houston

18. Comeaux
15. Walker

CLASS 4A
32. Westgate
1. North Vermilion

17. Eunice
16. DeRidder

24. Franklin Parish
9. Rayne

21. Salmen
12. Breaux Bridge

20. Cecilia
13. Belle Chase

26. Beau Chene
7. Lakeshore

23. Warren Easton
10. Carencro

CLASS 3A
32. Northwest
1. Berwick

21. Ville Platte
12. Westlake

29. St. Martinville
4. Sterlington

19. Crowley
14. Kaplan

22. Mamou
11. Jennings

26. Booker T. Washington - New Orleans
7. Erath

18. Church Point
15. Pine Prairie

31. Mansfield
2. Iota

CLASS 2A
17. Port Barre
16. Pine

25. Delcambre
8. Mangham

27. Lake Arthur
6. Loreauville

CLASS 1A
6. Gueydan - BYE

17. Block
16. Centerville

DIVISION II
REGIONAL ROUND
16. David Thibodaux
1. Teurlings

12. Lusher Charter
5. St. Thomas More

DIVISION III
REGIONAL ROUND
9. Holy Savior Menard
8. Lafayette Christian

12. Catholic - New Iberia
5. Episcopal

14. Cristo Rey - Baton Rouge
3. Notre Dame

11. Northlake Christian
6. Ascension Episcopal

DIVISION IV
REGIONAL ROUND
16. Central Catholic
1. Opelousas Catholic

12. St. Edmund
5. Calvary Baptist

11. Ascension Christian
6. Sacred Heart

10. Vermilion Catholic
7. St. Frederick

DIVISION V
QUARTERFINALS ROUND
5. Northside Christian
4. Family Christian

7. Episcopal of Acadiana
2. Grace Christian
------------------------------------------------------------
Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.