2022 LHSAA baseball brackets released

**Only games involving Acadiana teams listed
*** Have a correction or score? Email sports@katctv.com
CLASS 5A
20. Denham Springs
13. Acadiana
27. Southside
6. Haughton
26. Lafayette
7. Sam Houston
18. Comeaux
15. Walker
CLASS 4A
32. Westgate
1. North Vermilion
17. Eunice
16. DeRidder
24. Franklin Parish
9. Rayne
21. Salmen
12. Breaux Bridge
20. Cecilia
13. Belle Chase
26. Beau Chene
7. Lakeshore
23. Warren Easton
10. Carencro
CLASS 3A
32. Northwest
1. Berwick
21. Ville Platte
12. Westlake
29. St. Martinville
4. Sterlington
19. Crowley
14. Kaplan
22. Mamou
11. Jennings
26. Booker T. Washington - New Orleans
7. Erath
18. Church Point
15. Pine Prairie
31. Mansfield
2. Iota
CLASS 2A
17. Port Barre
16. Pine
25. Delcambre
8. Mangham
27. Lake Arthur
6. Loreauville
CLASS 1A
6. Gueydan - BYE
17. Block
16. Centerville
DIVISION II
REGIONAL ROUND
16. David Thibodaux
1. Teurlings
12. Lusher Charter
5. St. Thomas More
DIVISION III
REGIONAL ROUND
9. Holy Savior Menard
8. Lafayette Christian
12. Catholic - New Iberia
5. Episcopal
14. Cristo Rey - Baton Rouge
3. Notre Dame
11. Northlake Christian
6. Ascension Episcopal
DIVISION IV
REGIONAL ROUND
16. Central Catholic
1. Opelousas Catholic
12. St. Edmund
5. Calvary Baptist
11. Ascension Christian
6. Sacred Heart
10. Vermilion Catholic
7. St. Frederick
DIVISION V
QUARTERFINALS ROUND
5. Northside Christian
4. Family Christian
7. Episcopal of Acadiana
2. Grace Christian
------------------------------------------------------------
Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.
To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.
Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers