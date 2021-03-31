KATC's Senior Spotlight: LCA's Jennifer Ipson

Under 4-year Head Coach Taylor Lollis, the LCA softball program has built a strong foundation from the root of underclassmen.

"About Jen's sophomore year after they got the kinks out whenever they were Freshman. They really just kicked it off, and ever since then, they've been a really well-known team," said Lollis.

The Lady Knights have continued to take a step forward every year. Starting with their first-ever playoff win two years ago to being on the way to their second consecutive postseason run before their season got cut short due to COVID-19.

"We actually knew when it was getting cut at that Delcambre tournament. We ended up going 3-0 at that tournament as an out with a bang kind of moment."

Now looking to finish what they started, senior catcher Jennifer Ipson is looking forward to what she and the 3 other seniors can do before hanging up their cleats.

"We're real tight, and we're all good best friends. Our goal is to help the younger ones to grow and get better like our seniors helped us grow and get better."

Even with facing new competition in Division III, Ipson says that it's anybody's game once they get into the district.

"There's always the teams that are top-notch. But anybody could be beaten, and anyone can have on off day. So, you just have to play your hardest every single day no matter the team you're playing."

The Catcher is doing more than her part to accomplish the senior's mission by recording over 20 hits this season, hitting over 400. As the team settles into district play, optimism is growing for the Lady Knights.

"For their senior year, I know they want to go all out. The team wants to go all out. Even though we're a young team, they're leading the younger ones to victory. So I'm looking forward to them having fun their senior year."

