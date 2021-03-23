KATC's Senior Spotlight: Highland Baptist's Myles Liggans

Myles Liggans is an all-around athlete who doesn't just participate in three sports at Highland Baptist but excels in each.

“Whatever season I’m in is particularly the favorite at the time. I try to have a much fun, especially in high school," said senior shortstop Myle Liggans.

The senior is making his four years count staring in football, basketball, and baseball. The triple

threat caught attention as the 4 year starting QB on the gridiron recently wrapped up a brief playoff run on the court and now ready to put on his cleats for the finale.

“He’s been a guy from day one. From his Freshmen year, he set the tone for us at the top of the line-up. From a leadership standpoint, there’s not going to be a lot of guys like Myles," said head coach Brenden Boudreaux.

Alongside 7 other seniors, the group is on a mission to finish what they started after a 5-1 season got cut short, slated to make it to the postseason. However, off to another strong start, the Bears are optimistic about making the playoffs.

“Realistically, I think competitive in district we’ll be a sleeper 100 percent, but we could kind of embrace the role of an underdog. Hopefully, make a run in the playoffs, make some noise and see what happened from there.”

For Liggans, the last year of uncertainty has forced him to have a different outlook on how he approaches life as an athlete.

“You know Covid messed up a lot of roster spots and had seniors returning, so that unfortunate for us, athletes like me. But, I’m really just showing interest in the colleges that are showing interest in me right now.”

He is only concerned about the things he can control. The 4.0-grade point average and the drive to play football or baseball at the college level keeps the local prep standout, hopeful he will play for the right college in the near future.

In the meantime, he's focused on doing something that's never been done at Highland Baptist.

“I think right now the way we’re starting to come together as a team, bind together, and trust each other, I think make some noise and be the best team highland Baptist has seen since it started. So, I’m excited. I’m confident in this team.”