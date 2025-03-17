Harry Coleman Returns Home as Opelousas High School's New Head Coach

In an exciting development for Opelousas High School, Harry Coleman was officially announced as the new head coach of the football team on Friday. Coleman, a proud product of the 337 area, brings a wealth of experience from his career in the field and a deep passion for mentoring the youth. His journey has taken him from West St. Mary High School to LSU, and later to the NFL, where he played for the New Orleans Saints after his collegiate career.

Coleman’s move to Opelousas marks a homecoming of sorts. After serving as the head coach at Peabody High School for two years, Coleman decided to return closer to his roots, with a vision of not only driving more winning seasons but also guiding the next generation of athletes toward success, both on and off the field.

“I grew up in this area, and I’ve seen the challenges it faces, especially with gun violence," Coleman explained. "I’m hoping to make a positive impact, reach these kids, and give them a sense of direction.”

Principal Gregory Campbell had a clear vision for the type of coach he wanted for Opelousas High. He wasn’t just looking for someone who could strategize and draw up plays; Campbell wanted a leader who could mentor, guide, and understand the struggles that many of the students face. And Coleman, with his wealth of experience and personal history, was the perfect fit.

“I needed someone who has been through the trenches,” Campbell said. “Harry can walk the walk and talk the talk. He knows what it takes to get to the next level, and he can show these kids the way.”

For many students, their dream is to follow in Coleman’s footsteps and play at the collegiate or professional level. Coleman is fully committed to helping those who aspire to reach those heights. However, he is equally dedicated to supporting those who may choose a different path after high school football.

“If they want to play in college or go pro, I will do everything I can to help them get there,” said Coleman. “But if they choose to go a different route, I’m here to help them grow into better young men, on and off the field.”

For Coleman, this opportunity is about more than just football; it's about making a lasting impact on his community. “

Having my family in the stands will mean a lot to me,” said Coleman.

“They’ve made the trips to Alexandria to see me coach, and now they’ll be there to support me in Opelousas. It’ll be great to have that support as I work to inspire the youth in the community.”

