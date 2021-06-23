Greinke, Astros beat Orioles 3-1 for 9th straight win

BALTIMORE (AP) - Zack Greinke took a four-hitter into the eighth inning, Myles Straw homered and drove in two runs, and the Houston Astros beat the Baltimore Orioles 3-1 for their ninth straight victory. Greinke allowed one run and five hits with four strikeouts and a walk over 7 1/3 innings. Facing the Orioles for the first time since 2010, the 37-year-old righty permitted only one runner past second base in lowering his ERA to 3,56. Brooks Raley got two strikeouts in the eighth and Ryan Pressly finished for his 11th save in 12 tries. Baltimore has lost 12 of 13 and owns the worst record in the AL.

