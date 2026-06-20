Grandfather, grandsons find opportunity at Dalen Cambre football camp

YOUNGSVILLE, La. — At Dalen Cambre's football camp, participants received pro-level knowledge through drills and catching footballs. For one grandfather, three grandsons and a nephew, the day meant showing up after missing registration and hoping for a chance.

Alonzo Frank arrived at Cambre's first football camp in Youngsville with Asa, Allie'vor, Ash'er and Kamari, hoping a chance would turn into an opportunity.

"Reach, it didn't fall in our lap, but it was in our reach, so we reached for it and we're here right now," Frank said.

Once admitted, the group participated in every drill. The boys treated each catch and stop as if it mattered, attending their first camp ever.

"It was real good. Uh, we got to have some little friends over here. We learned some new things," Asa said.

The effort on the field did not go unnoticed. Cambre recognized Frank's commitment.

"I want to say thank you to him. He had no clue what he was doing. And he was committed to coming. He showed up. He woke up early and drove his four grandchildren or children to the camp," Cambre said. "I mean those kids earned it. There was a lot of sweat today and they earned it," Cambre said.

And for Asa meeting some one who acmoplished the dream he wants to get to was a dream come true

"First I was like, I'm really going to meet this NFL player, then took a few pictures with him and got my glove signed," Asa said.

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