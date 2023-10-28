The Game Of The Week came down to the wire between Acadiana and Carencro. The Rams were able to hand the Bears their first loss of the season, and Elijah Nixon caught up with Matt McCullough after the game.
Game of the Week Rewind: Acadiana hands Carencro their first loss to take the top spot in the district
Posted at 11:51 PM, Oct 27, 2023
and last updated 2023-10-28 00:51:53-04
