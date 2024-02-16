Game is life: Laffy Smash hosts tournaments for locals to win money playing video games

Lafayette has had a gaming tournament going on since 2009, but in 2021 Laffy Smash has made itself a brand. Locals felt having something like this was the right play.

“I felt bored in Lafayette,” said Alison Thibodaux. “This tournament is fun because I found people my age that enjoy gaming.”

Every Tuesday and Thursday gamers will get together to play Mario Smash Bros, and whoever places in the top three wins money. Although it's not one of the modern-day games, everyone can still enjoy it.

“I used to play Call Of Duty because of my friends,” said Justin Cuevas. “I have started to enjoy my time with Smash Bros and I am better at it now.”

This year would be the second time the tournament will take place at Comic-Con. It’s an honor for them to be recognized and find something for people to do involving a game system.

“This is a way for you to break away from the common things,” said Rose Varnell. “We just want people to be themselves and have fun.”