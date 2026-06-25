Fulk cousins hosting football camp focused on fundamentals and details

CARENCRO, La. — Former NFL players Kevin and Trev Faulk are hosting their annual football camp with a focus on the fundamentals and the details they say athletes need to reach the next level.

The FaulkFootball Camp works with middle school and high school athletes through hands-on instruction, using Carencro High School and Lafayette Renaissance as its home bases.

For the Faulk cousins, the transition from the NFL to mentorship was part of the plan. Now in its 27th year, the camp continues to give athletes a chance to measure where they are and improve their technique one rep at a time.

Camp aims to be a benchmark for athletes

Kevin Faulk is making sure that athletes have more access to training than he did growing up.

“It’s crazy because when I’m working with these kids, they ask me who I worked out with, who was my trainer or something like that, and I tell them there was no trainers back then,” Faulk said. “You’re training during the summertime with your team now.”

The camp can serve as a benchmark for athletes as they work through drills and instruction.

Session times and locations

The camp will hold two sessions, both starting at 9 a.m.

The middle school session is scheduled for Friday at Carencro High School.

The high school session is scheduled for Saturday at Lafayette Renaissance.

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