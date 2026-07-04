Freedom, family, and free hot dogs, inside Crowley's July 4 tradition

CROWLEY, La. — A Fourth of July tradition in Crowley is growing, as one family prepares to mark the nation's 250th anniversary by handing out free food to anyone who passes by.

Jeff Cavell has been stopping cars in his neighborhood and giving out free hot dogs on Independence Day for seven years. The tradition holds personal meaning for the family, whose relatives have served in the U.S. military across multiple generations.

"Father served in World War II, uh, and navy, my mom's brother and sister. My aunt is 103 years old and she's a retired naval commander," Cavell said.

The tradition traces back to a gift and a simple idea during the COVID-19 pandemic.

"It was simple, uh, during COVID. We weren't able to get out of our houses.

My wife, fortunately gave me a hot dog roller cooker, and I said, you know what? I'm going to get some hot dogs and we're going to make signs, cardboard signs, and wave people down and just give them hot dogs," Cavell said.

What began as a small gesture has drawn an increasing number of people. In 2025, Cavell served about 160 people. In 2026 the seventh year of the tradition he is hoping to reach at least 250, a number that mirrors the nation's 250th anniversary.

"It's amazing the different stories, uh, heartwarming stories that we get from people we don't even know each year," Cavell said.

Cavell is inviting anyone passing through to stop by for free hot dogs, chili dogs, chips, and drinks.

"Come get your free hot dogs, chili, uh, chili dogs if you prefer, chips and, and drink, um, and go have a great time wherever you go."

"Freedom isn't free. Every day we have to work for it, but tomorrow the hot dogs are," Cavell said.

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