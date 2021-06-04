Watch
Sports

Actions

Four Louisiana teams in action Friday in NCAA regionals

items.[0].image.alt
Matthew Hinton/AP
McNeese State infielder Kade Morris (8) throws during an NCAA baseball game against Southeastern on Friday, April 2, 2021, in Hammond, La. (AP Photo/Matthew Hinton)
McNeese St Southeastern Louisiana Baseball
Posted at 8:55 PM, Jun 03, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-03 21:55:57-04

Regional Pairings (via NCAA.com)
Eugene Regional hosted by Oregon
#1 Oregon (37-14) vs. #4 Central Connecticut State (28-13), 3 p.m., ESPN3
#2 Gonzaga (33-17) vs. #3 LSU (34-22), 9 p.m., ESPN3

Ruston Regional hosted by Louisiana Tech
#2 NC State (30-17) vs. #3 Alabama (31-24), 1 p.m., ESPN3
#1 Louisiana Tech (40-18) vs. #4 Rider (23-16), 6 p.m., ESPN3

Fort Worth Regional hosted by TCU
#2 Oregon State (34-22) vs. #3 DBU (37-15), 1 p.m., ESPN3
#1 TCU (40-17) vs. #4 McNeese (32-28), 6 p.m., ESPN3

Austin Regional hosted by Texas
#1 Texas (42-15) vs. #4 Southern U. (20-28), 2 p.m., LHN
#2 Arizona State (32-20) vs. #3 Fairfield (37-3), 6 p.m., ESPN3

------------------------------------------------------------
Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.