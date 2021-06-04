Four Louisiana teams in action Friday in NCAA regionals

Regional Pairings (via NCAA.com)

Eugene Regional hosted by Oregon

#1 Oregon (37-14) vs. #4 Central Connecticut State (28-13), 3 p.m., ESPN3

#2 Gonzaga (33-17) vs. #3 LSU (34-22), 9 p.m., ESPN3

Ruston Regional hosted by Louisiana Tech

#2 NC State (30-17) vs. #3 Alabama (31-24), 1 p.m., ESPN3

#1 Louisiana Tech (40-18) vs. #4 Rider (23-16), 6 p.m., ESPN3

Fort Worth Regional hosted by TCU

#2 Oregon State (34-22) vs. #3 DBU (37-15), 1 p.m., ESPN3

#1 TCU (40-17) vs. #4 McNeese (32-28), 6 p.m., ESPN3

Austin Regional hosted by Texas

#1 Texas (42-15) vs. #4 Southern U. (20-28), 2 p.m., LHN

#2 Arizona State (32-20) vs. #3 Fairfield (37-3), 6 p.m., ESPN3

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel