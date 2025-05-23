Former MLB player sues Reds after suffering career-ending injury at stadium

A former Major League Baseball player is suing the Cincinnati Reds almost two years after he said he suffered a career-ending injury at Great American Ball Park.

Darin Ruf left a game between the Brewers and Reds in June 2023 with an apparent leg injury after trying to grab a foul ball. Video from MLB shows Ruf running toward the net along the first-base line before hitting the edge of the rolled tarp. Blood can be seen on his right pant leg as he walks off the field.

Ruf was placed on the 60-day injured list with a knee laceration. A CBS Sports update from that season says he also fractured his kneecap. The lawsuit says the injury ultimately ended Ruf's career.

RELATED STORY | MLB reinstates Pete Rose, making him Hall of Fame eligible

"This didn't need to happen. I wish it didn’t happen," Ruf said in a release. "Players shouldn’t have to worry about hidden hazards like that on a Major League field."

The lawsuit, filed in Hamilton County, Ohio, claims there was no protective cushioning or cap over the tarp roller, which it says is made of metal. It accuses the grounds crew of "reckless" conduct and says the Reds are liable for their negligence.

"This was an obvious and avoidable risk," Tad Thomas, Ruf’s attorney, said in the release. "There are basic safety protocols every MLB team should follow. Leaving an unpadded metal roller on the edge of the field is inexcusable."

Ruf, now 38, spent five seasons with the Philadelphia Phillies before playing with the Giants and Mets. He played in only 11 games with the Brewers in 2023 before his injury.

The lawsuit is calling for Ruf to be fully compensated for his injuries and damages.

This article was written by Taylor Weiter for the Scripps News Group in Cincinnati.