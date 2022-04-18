Former IceGator appointed to Lafayette head coach job

The Louisiana Drillers have a new head coach, and his name will be familiar to IceGator fans.

Rob Weingartner, who played right wing for Lafayette's late lamented ECHL team on and off between 1995 and 2000, has been named Head Coach, a release from the team states.

“I am excited to be coming back to the city of Lafayette, as a player I had great memories playing for the IceGators and look forward to creating more as coach of the Drillers and I will look to build a hard working team that will be disciplined along with having a strong game system and most importantly, work ethic,” said Weingartner.

The Louisiana Drillers are members of the NA3HL.

Weingartner also has served as Head Coach and General Manager of the Wichita Jr. Thunder of the WSHL from 2012 through 2020. His eight years in Wichita were highlighted by capturing the Thorne Cup Championship in 2017.

He served as Head Coach and Director of Hockey Operations for the Florida Jr Blades of the USPHL and most recently he was the Director of Player Personnel for the Drillers. He was the assistant coach of the pro team Wichita Thunder of the CHL during the 2006-07 season and was named head coach during the 2007-08 season.

Prior to coaching, Weingartner had an 8-year professional career playing in the CHL (Wichita Thunder/San Antonio Iguanas), ECHL (Louisiana IceGators/Arkansas RiverBlades) and IHL (Manitoba Moose) and attended two NHL training camps, in 1992 with the New York Islanders and 1998 with the Edmonton Oilers. Weingartner who won two championships in the CHL while playing for the Wichita Thunder, where his number was retired by the organization.

“We are very happy to have Rob join our organization as the Head Coach and look forward to the dedication and hard work he brings to the rink every day,” said the Drillers ownership. “Rob’s experience coaching junior and pro hockey, combined with his playing resume, will be a perfect fit for what our organization is building in the NA3HL.”