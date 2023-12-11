FNF23 | Loreauville's Kylon Polk wins Play of the Year

Loreauville's Kylon Polk scored a touchdown against Rayville in the first round of the playoffs, and that play won this year's FNF Play of the Year.
Congratulations to Kylon!
