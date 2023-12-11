Watch Now
Sports

Actions

FNF23 | Loreauville's Kylon Polk wins Play of the Year

Loreauville's Kylon Polk wins Play of the Year
Kylon Polk.jpg
Posted at 3:34 PM, Dec 11, 2023
and last updated 2023-12-11 16:34:09-05

Loreauville's Kylon Polk scored a touchdown against Rayville in the first round of the playoffs, and that play won this year's FNF Play of the Year.

Congratulations to Kylon!
------------------------------------------------------------
Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Download our free app for Apple,Android, Roku, and Amazon devices.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Alexa's Daily Flash Briefing

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.