Flores claims Dolphins reportedly offered him money to sign NDA

During a recent interview with journalist Bryant Gumbel, former Miami Dolphins head coach Brian Flores claimed that team owner Stephen Ross asked him to sign an NDA.

On Tuesday's episode of HBO's "Real Sports," Flores told Gumbel that he left a “lot” of money on the table by declining to sign it, ESPN and NBC Sports reported.

"I think just signing that separation agreement would have really silenced me," Flores said in a clip "Real Sports" posted to its Twitter account.

Tonight, Bryant Gumbel’s exclusive interview with Brian Flores, his first since being hired by the Pittsburgh Steelers. Stream #RealSports on @HBOMAX pic.twitter.com/1BM6KFQAWI — Real Sports (@RealSportsHBO) February 22, 2022

After the episode aired, the Dolphins called the allegations "categorically false," NBC Sports and Miami Herald’s Daniel Oyefusi reported.

Earlier this month, Flores sued the National Football League and three teams - the Dolphins, Denver Broncos, and New York Giants - alleging discrimination and racism in hiring practices.

Last month, the Dolphins fired Flores after leading the team to a 24-25 record over three years.

In his lawsuit, Flores alleges that after he was fired, he was interviewed with the Giants for its head coaching position when the organization already knew it would hire Brian Daboll.

The league has since hired former U.S. Attorney General Loretta Lynch to defend them against the class-action lawsuit.

Flores, who said he wouldn't drop his lawsuit if an NFL team hired him, was recently named a senior defensive assistant and linebackers coach by the Pittsburgh Steelers, NPR reported.