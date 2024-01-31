Finish through the line: Highland Baptist cross country team wins the school's first title

The Highland Baptist cross-country team started in 2017. They had immediate success, winning the district every year. Head Coach Toby Blisset said he saw this happening before they started practicing.

“I knew we had talent on this campus,” said Blisset. “My thoughts were if we can get them together as a team, we can do something special.”

Being named district champions wasn’t enough. After finishing the 2022 season as state runner-ups, the Bears attacked the offseason with a different approach.

“During the summer, we went to Arkansas and I saw how other athletes take the sport seriously,” said Chloe Delahoussaye. “Their love for cross country got me excited, and it pushed me to put my best foot forward every day.”

This team had a saying before every race.

I can, I will.

That saying pushed them all season.

“I wanted to bring that saying to the team because I knew how much it helped me," said Lillian Nicholson. “It helped everyone out this year. Some of us wrote it on our shoes and hands before the race.”

The Bears made history by winning the first state title in the school’s history. It was a fairy tale ending for the seniors.

“It is my last year,” said Maegan Champagne. “This was like a dream come true to finish the year as champions.”

“I was excited to see their hard work pay off,” Tyler Blisset said. “Seeing them work so hard this year and winning it all, they earned the championship.”



