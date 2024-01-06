Farmers find a way to make oysters in the lab and bring them to the table

The unknown sparks interest in our everyday lives. Oysters have been damaged along the coast and one of the issues is because of hurricane season.

It makes it harder for farmers to grow and sell the shellfish. Some farmers decided to start a hatchery to help mate the oysters in the lab, even though it sounds like an easier solution it's still a lot of work.

“It’s a fairly long process,” said Steve Pollock, who owns Triple N Oysters. It's not just spawning the adults, in nature, the oysters are only willing to cooperate from April to September, but we want to make that happen 12 months through the year.

The process is a tough one but it's not much of a difference in raising the oysters. It's more about the same or a better quality of the shellfish.

“The oysters we buy are like seedless watermelon at the grocery store, “said Albert Besson, who is a farmer. “It’s going to take some time because people in south Louisiana are taught to eat oysters throughout spurts of the year, but more people are sampling the oysters in June and July.”

The future is here and there is a way for certain foods to be in season year-round.

“I think more and more of these oyster parks across the state will develop, “said Besson. More people are going to eat farmed raised oysters.”