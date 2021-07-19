Fan banned from MLB parks for throwing baseball at Red Sox's Verdugo

A fan who threw a baseball from the stands and struck Boston Red Sox left fielder Alex Verdugo has been banned from ever attending a Major League Baseball again.

Spokesmen for MLB and the New York Yankees confirmed the decision to the Associated Press.

According to the AP, the incident happened during the sixth inning of the game on Saturday when a fan at Yankee Stadium threw a ball at Verdugo while the game was under a rain delay.

Verdugo told reporters that he tossed a ball to a young Red Sox fan in the stands when a Yankees fan grabbed it instead and threw it back, striking the outfielder.

The AP reported that Verdugo, who was not hurt, shouted at the crowd and had to be restrained by first-base coach Tom Goodwin.

The unidentified fan was escorted from the ballpark and was not arrested, NJ.com reported.