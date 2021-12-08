Eric Dooley named Southern's 20th head football coach

Southern University Athletics formally announces Eric Dooley as the 20th Head Coach of the Jaguar Football program on Tuesday, December 7, 2021, at a press conference held inside A.W. Mumford Fieldhouse.

Coach Dooley is no stranger to Southern as he was on legendary Coach Pete Richardson staff at SU from 1997-2010. As a part of that staff, he helped guide the Jags to the 1997 and 2003 HBCU National Championship and the 1997, 1998, 1999, and 2003 SWAC Championships.

Coach Dooley returns to "The Bluff" after spending the previous four seasons at the helm of the Prairie View A&M football program. He most recently led Prairie View to the 2021 SWAC Championship game and won the SWAC Western Division Championship, finishing with a 7-5(6-2 SWAC) record. Four Panthers earned all-conference honors during the 2021 campaign. Under Coach Dooley, Prairie View finished third in both team total offense and defensive categories in 2021.

Coach Dooley and the Panthers concluded the Spring 2021 campaign with a 2-1 record, with a pair of conference wins.

Coach Dooley guided one of the nation's most explosive and productive offenses in the country in 2019. During that campaign, the Panthers posted a 6-5 record, including another State Fair Classic win over Grambling and continued dominance over Texas Southern in the Labor Day Classic. The Panthers ranked No. 4 nationally in total offense while garnering top 25 rankings in passing offense, rushing offense, scoring offense, passing efficiency, passing defensive efficiency, and sacks allowed. The Panthers led the SWAC in total offense and ranked second -- 35th nationally -- in total defense. Seven players earned all-conference honors during that season.

In his first season at PV, the Panthers became the first team in program history to have three 60-point scoring games in one season. PVAMU ended the season with back-to-back 60-point games against Alabama St. (66-13) and Texas Southern (60-14) while recording the largest margin of victory over the archrival Tigers in program history.

PVAMU set a school record with 815 yards total offense in a win over Arkansas-Pine Bluff on September 22.2018 tallying a total of nine touchdowns.

Prior to PV Coach, Dooley spent the previous four seasons at Grambling State University as offensive coordinator (2014-17), including one year as quarterbacks coach (2014) and two years as receivers coach (2016-17). Dooley helped the Tigers to three consecutive Southwestern Athletic Conference Western Division titles (2015-17), two SWAC Championships (2016-17), and an HBCU National Championship (2016). While at GSU, his offenses averaged at least 31 points per game in all four seasons and ranked first or second in the SWAC in scoring offense each of the last three seasons. In 2016, he was named American Football Coaches Association (AFCA) Assistant Coach of the Year.

Under Dooley's guidance in 2015, Grambling ranked fourth in the nation in scoring (41.3 points per game), scored 65 touchdowns, and averaged 470.0 yards per game. The Tigers produced the SWAC Offensive Player of the Year during 2015-2017. A pair of players during Dooley's tenure made NFL rosters in 2016 free agent WR Chester Rogers – Indianapolis Colts and 2017 third-round draft pick Chad Williams – Arizona Cardinals.

In three seasons as offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach at Arkansas-Pine Bluff (2011-13), the Golden Lions offense improved each year under his direction. In 2011, QB Ben Anderson earned SWAC Freshman of the Year accolades while ranking second in the league in passing offense. In 2012, UAPB set a school record for wins (10) and won its first outright SWAC Championship since 1966, and was crowned HBCU National Champions. During Dooley's tenure, tackle Terron Armstead became a third-round pick by the New Orleans Saints in the 2013 NFL Draft.

Those seven seasons as offensive coordinator was preceded by 14 years as an assistant coach at Southern University (1997-2010). In his one season as running backs coach (1997), he helped to produce a pair of All-SWAC rushers, including SWAC Player of the Year, Steve Wofford. As receivers coach at Southern (1997-2010), he developed the two most prolific receivers in school history (Michael Hayes, Juamorris Stewart).

Coach Dooley played wide receiver at Grambling under legendary coach Eddie Robinson (1985 – 1988), winning two SWAC Championships. He earned his bachelor's degree from Southern University New Orleans (1999), and his master's degree from Southern University Baton Rouge (2005).

His professional playing experience includes earning a free agent contract with the Canadian Football League's Calgary Stampeders, one year with the AFL's Arizona Rattlers and one year with the World League's Taipei Dragons (China). He also spent time coaching at his alma mater, Alcee Fortier Senior High, as the wide receiver coach, and as offensive coordinator at McMain High School, both in New Orleans, La.

Some of his off-field activities include being a member of the American Football Coaches Association as well as being a member of Kappa Alpha Psi Fraternity, Incorporated.

Dooley and his wife, Alicia, enjoy the gift of three children, Taajah, Katerra, and Dy'mond.

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel