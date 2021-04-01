Energy high as Astros get set to open the season at Oakland

HOUSTON — The Houston Astros open the 2021 Thursday at Oakland, a fresh start Houston after a 2020 season that was not only quarantined before opening day, but also came with the baggage of the trash can scandal involving the 2017 World Series.

As the team loaded the buses to fly to California, Alex Bregman and Jose Altuve met with the media Wednesday.

The commotion going on around Bregman was so loud, it prompted one reporter to ask what was going on. With a smile from ear to ear the former LSU star said you can tell it's opening day in the clubhouse.

"I'd grade the mood in the locker room as a 10 out of 10," he said. "Everyone is excited, ready to go, compete. They're excited to have fans in the stands."

Houston plays its first six on the road, before hosting the Athletics April 8th in the Astros home-opener.

