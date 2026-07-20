Elton senior Makelin Lemoine follows in brothers foot steps paving his own way

ELTON, La. — Makelin Lemoine is taking the same road his older brother once traveled

same school, same position, different number and he has committed to McNeese to continue the journey at the next level.

The Elton senior running back posted more than 2,400 rushing yards and 40 touchdowns in 2025, finishing 233 yards short of older brother Marcus Lemoine's single-season rushing record of 2,679 yards.

Despite the record still standing, Makelin said the anticipation of his senior season is already fueling him.

"Like exciting, like, man, I just be laying in bed thinking," Makelin said. "I was like, I wish we could play tomorrow like. It's just, and it's good to know like being in the position that I was in in 2025."

Marcus, now playing at the college level, remains close with his younger brother and said their personalities differ sharply.

"We kind of totally opposite, you know, I'm more talkative and outgoing and he's more reserved and quiet," Marcus said. "And you know, kind of mess with him more by getting to talking and everything because going to college to the next level" "You rarely hear. A little emotional, it's very tough, tough love, I ain't gonna lie, very tough love." Makelin said.

When Marcus returns to watch Makelin play, the moments between them carry weight. Marcus described one instance when Makelin scored and acknowledged him in real time.

"And like I was closer towards the end zone and he scored and pointed at me, you know, as he was scoring," Marcus said. "And like just moments like that, like you just you can't get that back."

With Marcus still in his ear and the single-season record within reach, Makelin said his mindset remains the same heading into his senior year.

"There's always somebody out there that wanted more than me, so I got to always apply more pressure and do more and try to be better at what I'm doing because I can, I never, never settle," Makelin said.

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