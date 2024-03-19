Edgar's championship mindset on and off the court made an impact on Franklin

Franklin has won a state championship in boys’ basketball for the first time since 1958.

Edgar Barrilleaux was a part of the state championship team 66 years ago. His son Chris Barrilleaux said every time they talked about that year it's one story that he always talks about.

“When they beat Kaplan, it was the best day of his life,” said Barrilleaux. “It was a guy who worked in the store that missed the free throws for the Hornets to win and it was the best day of his life.”

Edgar went on to play at McNeese and after his college career, he decided to come and help his hometown.

“St. Mary’s and Franklin were splitting up and we didn’t have a coach at the time,” said Natasha Jackson. “When Barrilleaux stepped to help us out it showed that he cared about his former school.”

Edgar continued to help in the community, as he helped organize a basketball league for kids in the summertime.

“He created a summer basketball program that everyone was involved in,” said Chris Barrilleaux.” Kids on the recent team played over here in the summer and it’s an honor to run the league still here.”

Championships are hard to come by, but what keeps the tradition going are the people who impact the community.

“The goal is to keep this thing going,” said Tremayne Johnson. “There were many guys ahead of me that paved the way and I hope to keep making a difference.