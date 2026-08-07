Drew Brees inducted into Pro Football Hall of Fame

CANTON, Ohio — Drew Brees has been inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame, capping a career that included 15 of his 20 NFL seasons with the New Orleans Saints.

Brees is second all-time in passing yards and touchdowns and was the MVP of Super Bowl XLIV. As he was enshrined in Canton, Brees said his focus was on the people and moments that shaped his path.

"The opportunity to travel around Canton, to interact with fans, and then certainly with each and every event leading up to enshrinement to me, I'm trying to make sure everybody knows about all the people and all the moments and all the places that have been the most impactful parts of this journey that have allowed me to be here," Brees said.

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